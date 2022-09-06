With one loss in the last three games, Enid is on a roll and on senior night at Pacer Field, that roll continued as Mady Withey threw a complete game shutout to help beat Putnam City North, 5-0.
"I thought overall in seven innings, she threw awesome," Enid coach Chris Jensen said of Withey's performance after she was honored on senior night.
For a while, it looked like Withey could be on the verge of perfection. Withey didn't allow a hit until the third inning, while the Pacers didn't allow any baserunner past second throughout the game.
"It was pretty easy-going and fun," Withey said of her game. "We have been getting some hits together and I'm glad we could continue that on senior night."
Offensively, Enid got on the board early with a Saherena Williams single in the bottom of the second scoring Kyra Criss to put the Pacers up 1-0.
Later in that inning, Bezdicek, fresh off a prospect camp at Pitt State, hit a double to drive in two run for Enid to take a 3-0 lead.
Bezdicek had another RBI on a grounder in the fourth to put Enid up, 4-0. In the next at-bat, Chloee Robinson put Enid up on a lfy ball to right to score Bezdicek on a Putnam City throwing error.
Bezdicek added on the last of her RBI in the bottom of the sixth, a single to score Williams. Later that inning, Robinson hit a triple to score Bezdicek to make it 7-0.
"Kate had a really good approach today," Jensen said. "She was able to goto right-center. Before the game I talked to the girls about their pitcher and told them that was the approach they would have to have."
In all, the Pacers had 13 hits while only allowing three.
After a three-game losing streak, Enid strung together two wins last week before dropping a 5-0 game to Ponca City over the weekend.
"The good thing for us is we are looking forward to playing them again at home," Jensen said of the loss. "We are ready to get them again. The girls are playing really well. Anyone here in the park can see that they are having fun."
Enid is now 9-10 and hosts Alva on Friday at 3:30, the Lady Goldbugs are 15-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.