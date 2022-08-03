While Mady Withey battled on the field for Enid's slow-pitch team last season, her father Mark battled for the United States while stationed in Kuwait.
Now, the family is reunited and Mark is more than happy to sit int he 100-plus degree temperatures while Mady showcases her talent on the Pacers fast-pitch team.
"It's been great," Withey said of the time spent since her dad came home. "We have been hanging out and doing softball stuff. It's been good."
The family moved to Enid from Colorado about a year prior to Mark's seven month deployment. Mark still found a way to watch Mady from afar. The change meant a 4 p.m. game for Mady was a 1 a.m. game for her dad.
"It was rough," he said. "I had to watch all her games on a phone. They streamed most of her travel ball games but we were nine hours ahead so it was a lot different."
It was hard for Mady, who credits her father with teaching her a lot about the game.
"It sucked," she said of him not being there. "It was hard because he taught me a lot. Calling him after games wasn't the same as if he was there."
For Mady's mom, Mary it was a lot to manage with Mark over 17 hours away, especially with two other kids.
"It was hard juggling all three kids," she said. "They are all in sports so doing it on my own wasn't the easiest but we managed.
When you are stationed that far away, it's the little things, like softball games and sports that you miss, Mark said.
"The little things become huge," he said. "You take for granted the little things so it's good to be back and to see her play in person. It's huge."
You can tell by watching Withey her confidence and overall morale has improved.
"Whenever I'm batting and need help, he will help me quick," she said.
Mark is unclear when he will be deployed again but thinks it could be in 2023.
"She brings it every day," said Enid coach Chris Jensen. "She has more energy, she always had it. I've never been in their situation but just having a full house again and coming home with mom and dad both there is big."
Mady got her second collegiate offer. She currently has offers from Connors State and Oklahoma Wesleyan.
"It was fun," she said. "I got the offer over the phone while he was listening so it was pretty cool for him to be there for that."
Mark is one of many who can't wait to see the season, but for another reason.
"I'm excited just to be in the stands," he said. "I'm excited to just be able to cheer her on. Being present is the biggest thing. It's hard to watch ver the phone and not be able to say anything to her."
