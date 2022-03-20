WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer’s Dakota Wingo was 0-5 against Laverne during this Mustangs’ football career.
He got his revenge Saturday in the final game of the Pioneer Spring Break Festival.
Wingo struck out 11 in 5⅓ innings of scoreless relief as Pioneer outlasted the Tigers, 11-6 — only the second time this season the 13-0 Mustangs have played a full seven innings. He allowed one hit and walked one.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” he said. “I haven’t pitched in a while and I was excited to get on the bump and show what I have. I changed my arm angle and I was able to throw a little harder … I was real happy with my performance.”
Wingo drove in three runs to give him 13 for the five-game festival. He drove in a run with a sac fly in a five-run first and doubled home a run in the third.
Wingo came in after Laverne scored six unearned runs in the second to take a 6-5 lead. Kooper Long hit a disputed two-run homer that umpires said hit the foul pole.
Wingo struck out Tayte Dome to end the inning. He struck out the next five batters as the Mustangs came back with two runs in the second and three in the third to go up 10-6. They added another run in the fourth.
“Dakota came in and settled us down,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen.
Leyton Parker was three for three for the Mustangs with two triples and four runs scored. Brayden Drewke had two RBI. Ty Parker and Hunter Koontz were both two for four. Koontz had RBI singles in the first and third.
“This was a good week for us,” Riesen said. “It was good for us that we were put in an adverse situation. We didn’t play our best game tonight, but it was important that we were able to handle some adversity.”
Wingo homered and drove in three runs as the Mustangs opened the day with a 10-0, three-inning run-rule victory over Class B No. 6 Boswell.
Ty Parker did not allow a hit while striking out five.
Wingo hit a solo homer in the first and capped a nine-run third inning by driving in two runs with a single. All nine starters scored a run with Wingo scoring twice.
“It was exciting,” said Wingo of his first homer of the season. “I felt it off the bat ... it was solid … there’s no better feeling than that. I’m just making solid contact all the time.”
Drewke, Drake Dotson and Cole Koontz had bases-loaded walks for RBI. Leyton Parker was hit by a pitch for an RBI. Brock Weber had a two-RBI single. Hunter Koontz had an RBI single.
