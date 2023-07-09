Jaxon Willits figures he’s in a win-win situation for the Major League Amateur Baseball Draft which begins Sunday in Seattle.
Willits, the state high school player of the year at Fort Cobb-Broxton, is listed among the top prospects on the MLB.com draft website. Perfect Game lists him as the No. 3 overall high school prospect in the state.
Willits, the son of former major leaguer and Oklahoma assistant coach Reggie, has signed a letter of intent with the Sooners.
“I’m definitely looking at it,” said Willits, who is playing for the Texas Stix at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. “I’ve always dreamed of playing professional baseball, but at the end of the day, you have to have a great backup plan (OU). I feel I have two plan A’s.”
He said he wasn’t for sure what it would take for him to sign a contract over the Sooners, where his dad played as well.
“It would depend on the situation,” Willits said. “I’ve been looking forward for a long time to play for my dad. I’ve always been a Sooner fan ever since I was a little kid. We had a Sooner blanket hung up on our wall. Every day since I was born I wanted to be a Sooner.”
Willits said any pressure of the expectations of being a major leaguer’s son are positive.
“Pressure is something you earn,” Willits said. “You earn the right to go out there and have that pressure on you. Everybody looks at you for what he accomplished and what you’re trying to do.
“When you have high goals, you automatically get pressure. Pressure is a privilege and something you have to enjoy having. You earn that.”
Willits avoids comparisons with his dad, who had a successful career with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim before becoming a first base coach with the New York Yankees and then OU.
“I’m a different person and a different player from my dad,” Willits said. “There’s only one Jaxon Willits. My goal is to be the best me every time that I step on the field to play.”
Reggie pushed him because that’s what Jaxon wanted.
“Once he found out that I wanted to be good, he helped me and pushed me to do it,” Willits said. “If I didn’t want to be good, he wouldn’t have pushed me or made me play. I wanted him to help me out to be the best and it’s turned out to be pretty good.”
Willits followed his dad around with the Yankees, soaking up the atmosphere and knowledge.
“You learn a lot at an early age,” he said. “It helps with everything in the field and being able to process it and play the game. You know what people were looking for. You get to hang around Major League players in a special way. It’s interesting.”
Being around the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium was humbling seeing how the players prepare and worked. His dad still has connections with the Bronx Bombers, but he doesn’t have a professional preference.
“As long as I get a chance to play baseball, that’s all I’ve been wanting to do,” he said.
If he goes to the Sooners, winning a national championship would be his top goal. OU was the national runner-up in 2022 and advanced to the NCAA Regionals this season.
“The goal is to bring a national championship to Norman and keep the Sooner fans happy,” Willits said.
He knows about championships, having led Fort Cobb-Broxton to spring titles in 2021 and 2023 and a fall title in 2022.
“I definitely went out with a bang,” Willits said. “We worked hard to accomplish our goals.”
His favorite player is slugger Aaron Judge of the Yankees, but isn’t thinking any records such as 62 homers in a season.
“I don’t know if you can think about that,” Willits said. “You have to take it one day at a time to try to get better.”
Willits said he is a country boy — there’s not much to do in Fort Cobb but play baseball and hunt ducks.
“That’s about it,” Willits said. “I don’t know if duck hunting helps your baseball, but it gets your mind off of it and helps you relax and have fun.”
He was having fun Friday against Off Speed 2024 with a double off the wall to open the game in a 7-3 win. He made the defensive play of the game going far to his right to rob a batter of a hit.
“You have to make sure you’re ready on every pitch,” Willits said. “That was my only ball of the game. You have to be able to capitalize when you do get the ball.”
Being walked twice is nothing new to him.
“It’s a little bit frustrating at times, but if it helps the team win, that’s OK,” Willits said.
Willits was recruited for the Dallas-based team by coach Evan Mistich. The Stix won the South Plains Regional last summer.
Willits travels a lot on weekends following the Stix on the road.
“You play with the same passion and try to win the same way you do in school ball,” Willits said. “The only difference is you meet these guys (Stix) before the season and you play with high school teammates all year.”
Willits is no stranger to David Allen or Enid. He played in the Sooner State Games there a few years ago and in the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State game last month.
His mother, Amber’s grandmother (Shirley Klugh) lived in Enid and the family visited there often before her death.
Mistich said Willits sets the tone for the Stix with his hard play. He is not only the team’s best player but hardest worker.
“The others have to match his intensity and how hard he plays the game,” Mistich said. “He’s so confident in his abilities. He was raised the right way and respects the game of baseball. He’s really a role model for the young kids about how hard he plays the game.”
That’s the kind of legacy Willits wants to be remembered for.
“I would describe myself as someone that plays hard no matter what I’m doing,” he said. “I try to do the little things right and try to capitalize on things when the opponent gives it to you.”
But most of all, he plays for the love of the game.
“The most fun you can ever have is on a baseball field,” Willits said with a smile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.