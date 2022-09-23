COVINGTON, Okla. — Gavin Hooten made the most of his touches as Covington-Douglas stunned Garber 52-8 Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022.
Hooten carried the ball just six times but rolled up 136 yards and three touchdowns covering 80, 50 and 2 yards.
The game was close early, with the Wildcats leading 16-8 after one quarter. However, it was all Covington-Douglas the rest of the way.
Ford Smith, who ran for 73 yards and threw for 137 more, scored on runs of 5 and 35 yards. JayC Hooten tacked on the final touchdowns for the Wildcats on runs of 1 and 95 yards.
Garber’s only touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Bret Howry to Seth Smith to tie the score at 8-8 early.
“Defensively, we played our tails off,” Wildcat coach Brian Smith said. “They ran a ton of plays, but we kept getting stops.”
CD rolled up 484 yards, while holding Garber to just 212.
The Wildcats, 4-1, will be off next week. The Wolverines, 3-1, will be at home against Yale.
WAUKOMIS 36, POND CREEK-HUNTER 26
WAUKOMIS — Ricky Woodruff scored five touchdowns as Waukomis held on to beat Pond Creek-Hunter 36-26.
It was the Chiefs’ first win over the Panthers since 1998.
Waukomis, 3-1, will be at Oklahoma Bible Academy next week. The Panthers, 2-2, will be at Seiling next week.
NEWKIRK 58, CHISHOLM 26
NEWKIRK — Brady Flanagan scored three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Chisholm remained winless following a 58-26 loss to Newkirk.
Jackson Caddell also caught a touchdown pass from Kelson Hamilton for the Longhorns.
Chisholm, 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district, will be back home next week against Millwood.
TIMBERLAKE 56, DCLA 0
HELENA — Class C’s top-ranked Timberlake had five players score in a 56-0 win over Deer Creek-Lamont.
The game ended at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Merric Judd, Avery Wallace and Alex Brewer each scored twice for the Tigers. Carter Sands and Jadon Adkisson also tallied once each.
Timberlake led 50-0 after one period and added another touchdown on Payton Pierce’s second touchdown pass of the game in the second period.
The Tigers rolled up 331 yards in the game, while holding the Eagles to just 25 yards.
Timberlake, 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Tyrone next week. The Eagles, 0-4 and 0-1, have not scored a point this season. They will be at home against Sharon-Mutual next week.
OKEENE 46, BEAVER 0
BEAVER — Bryer Roberts scored two touchdowns and threw for two more to leave Okeene to a 46-0 win over Beaver.
The game ended at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Roberts’ touchdown runs covered 16 and 2 yards. He threw scoring passes of 24 and 21 yards to Carson Osterhoudt.
Harley Karbs scored the Whippets’ other touchdowns on runs of 31 and 3 yards.
Okeene’s defense limited Beaver to minus 7 yards total offense.
Okeene, 3-2, will be off next week.
RINGWOOD 40, CANTON 34
RINGWOOD — Alex Gonzales and Jaxon Meyer paced Ringwood as the Red Devils beat Canton 40-34 for their first win this season.
Gonzales ran for two touchdowns, while Meyer ran for one and threw to Tanner Greb for another.
Ringwood, 1-3, will be at Turpin next week. The Tigers, 3-2, will be off.
FAIRVIEW 55, HOOKER 12
FAIRVIEW — Blake Perez scored four times as Fairview, ranked No. 3 in Class A, thumped Hooker 55-12.
Perez ran for 88 yards and scored on runs of 4, 15 and 4 yards. He also caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Jax Bernard.
Bernard scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 6 yards, and also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brant Strader.
Michael Winas scored the Yellowjackets’ other touchdown on a 40-yard interception return.
Fairview, 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Thomas next week.
PERKINS-TRYON 14, KINGFISHER 3
KINGFISHER — Tre Stevenson scored twice at Perkins-Tryon stopped Kingfisher 14-3.
The Yellowjackets only points came on a 38-yard field goal by Aaron Deletore in the second period.
Kingfisher, 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district, will be at St. Mary’s next week.
SEILING 64, CHEROKEE 34
CHEROKEE — Yovany Duarte ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead Seiling to a 64-34 win over Cherokee.
Duarte scored on runs of 20, 55 and 12 yards, all in the first half as Seiling led 28-20.
Blake Chain and Cody Pester each ran for two touchdowns in the second half for the Wildcats, as they pulled away from Cherokee. Pester also ran a kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown in teh first period.
Kai McHenry led Cherokee by scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs and passing for three more touchdowns. His scoring passes went for 74 and 33 yards to Kolby Roberts, and 24 yards to Aiden Sanborn.
Cherokee, 1-3, will be at Balko-Forgan next week. Seiling, 3-1, will be at home against Pond Creek-Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.