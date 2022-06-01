Freshman Blake Hooks struck out pinch hitter Mason McLeod with the tying run on second to preserve top-seeded Pearl River’s (Miss.) 13-11 win over spunky Florida State-Jacksonville in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The win puts the Wildcats (43-10) into the championship game for the first time in school history.
Madison and Mercer County were playing in a late game Wednesday. If Madison wins, it will begin a best-of-three series with Pearl River at 7 p.m. Thursday. If Mercer wins, the two teams will play an elimination game Thursday to see who plays Pearl River.
“I’ve never been here before,’’ a happy Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “It’s exciting. I thank the Lord that we’re here. I’m proud of them.’’
Avalon might have been saying a few prayers during the game which resembled a runaway roller coaster. The Wildcats trailed 4-1 after four innings as their bats were slowed down by ace Daniel Gaviria.
FSCJ, after allowing four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to trail 6-5, took the lead with three runs in the seventh. Pearl River answered back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 13-8 advantage, the big blow being a two-run homer by D.K. Donaldson.
The BlueWave didn’t give up, scoring three runs in the eighth. PRCC reliever Bobby Magee struck out Evan Wickeri to end the threat with runners on first and third.
Wickeri, who started the game at first, threw a scoreless eighth with two shutouts to give his team a chance. Hunter Bradshaw delivered a two-out double to put runners on second and third with McLeod coming up.
Avalon then called on freshman Blake Hooks, who struck out McLeod on a 1-2 pitch with a fastball.
“I really wasn’t nervous at the end,’’ Avalon said. “I believed in them. I knew that we had somebody who could come up and make a big pitch and Hooks did that for us. You have to want to be in that situation and he wanted to be there.’’
“It was crazy,’’ Hooks said. “It made me feel confident in myself. I looked coach in the eye earlier in the game and saw that he had faith in me. I went down there and got prepared.’’
His demeanor didn’t change facing a batter who he hadn’t seen before.
“You still go after them,’’ Hooks said. “I threw the fastball for sure. That’s what I like to throw. It really felt good. It’s amazing. We have really worked hard to get here. It’s something we had looked forward to.’’
Hooks said the Wildcats were playing for pitcher Leif Moore, whose father died recently.
“We finally have Moore back,’’ he said. “That puts things in perspective. You never know what may happen. You just have to have faith in each other. We really did it for him and for us.’’
The Wildcats pounded out 18 hits. Every starter had a hit.
Alex Perry was three-for-three with a run scored and three RBI with a sac fly in the first, an RBI single in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
“We like to call ourselves the no bleed offense,’’ he said. “We really feed off each other. A few guys got hits and we keep it going from there. It feels great. It’s the best day of my life.’’
Gabe Broadus was three-for-five with a double and an RBI. Tate Parker was one-for-three with two RBI. Donaldson was two-for-five. Matt Mercer was three-for-five with two doubles and two runs scored. Logan Waters was two-for-three with two runs scored and an RBI. Taylor Woodcock was two-for-five.
Avalon said Gaviria was difficult to figure early. Gaviria shut out Phoenix College Saturday.
“Give credit to them,’’ Avalon said. “He is a big time quality arm, one of the best in the country. It was a slow start but we got to where we needed to be.
“I just challenged them a little bit to go up and compete. At this level, you can’t afford to get too cut. FSCJ is a quality team. They battled until the end.’’
Pearl River pitchers allowed 13 hits but struck out 11.
Xavier Cintron was two-for-three with a two-run homer and two runs scored. Barry Wiseman was two-for-four with four RBI, including a two-RBI double in the seventh, an RBI single in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Jack Gidcumb had a solo homer in the second. Jaime Villafane scored three runs. Wood and Bradshaw were both two-for-five.
“That was a tough one,’’ Avalon said. “They are tough this time of the year. I’m proud of ur guys for finding a way to win that one.’’
