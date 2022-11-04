Enid News & Eagle
OKEENE — Covington-Douglas clinched second place in District B-3 and knocked Okeene out of the running for the playoffs with a 28-12 win over the Whippets.
Ford Smith accounted for all of the Wildcats’ points, scoring on runs of 5, 22, 6 and 1, and adding two two-point conversions. He ended the game with 133 yards rushing.
The Wildcats, 8-2 overall and 4-1 in district, will play host to Cyril next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Okeene ends its season at 4-6 and 1-4. The Whippets needed to beat Covington-Douglas to make the playoffs.
TIMBERLAKE 54, MEDFORD 6
MEDFORD — Timberlake tuned up for the playoffs with a 54-6 win over Medford.
The Tigers finished second in District C-1 and will host a game next week.
Merric Judd scored three times for Timberlake on a 47-yard run, a 65-yard pass from Avery Wallace and a 32-yard punt return.
Wallace completed four passes in the game, which ended at the half on the mercy rule, and all went for scores. He also threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Mavric Judd, 28 yards to Jadon Adkisson and 19 yards to Carter Sands. Wallace also ran 52 yards for a score.
Merric Judd ran for 94 yards, caught a pass for 65 yards and had 55 yards on two punt returns. Wallace threw for 158 yards and ran for 76.
Medford’s touch down came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Eli Gonzales to Isaiah Lyons.
Timberlake improves to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in district. Medford, 5-5 and 4-3, will be on the road next week against top-ranked Tipton.
RINGWOOD 38,
CHEROKEE 12
RINGWOOD — Ringwood clinched second place in District B-2 as the Red Devils beat Cherokee 38-12.
Jaxon Meyer led Ringwood as he ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. His scoring runs covered 6, 54 and 7 yards. He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Alex Gonzalez.
Meyer ran for 171 yards and threw for 66.
Ringwood’s other touchdown came on a 30-yard run by Cody Conaway.
Cherokee’s scores came on an 80-yard touchdown run by Kolby Roberts and a short run by Zack Hellar.
Ringwood, 5-5 overall and 4-1 in district, will host a playoff game next week. The Chiefs, 4-6 and 3-2, will be on the road.
FAIRVIEW 40,
MERRITT 19
MERRITT — Fairview capped an undefeated regular season with a 40-19 win over District A-1 foe Merritt.
The Yellowjackets end the regular season 10-0 and 7-0 in district. They will play Snyder, 4-6, next week. The Cyclones lost to Mangum 64-14 to end the regular season.
HENNESSEY 22, NEWKIRK 14
NEWKIRK — Titan Hix had a hand in all three touchdowns and Hennessey downed Newkirk 22-14 to clinch third place in District 2A-1.
Hix threw touchdown passes of 2 and 3 yards to Langston Smith and ran 2 yards for another score.
The Eagles finish the regular season at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in district, their first winning season since 2015.
Hennessey will hit the road to open the playoffs at Chandler.
