The Kansas City Royals officially called up and started Vinnie Pasquantino, one of the hottest prospects in Major League Baseball. But where is he from?
In a short answer, he is straight Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, Va.
The longer answer is a kid from Moseley, Va., who went to Old Dominion by way of James River High School. Pasquantino was a 2016 Rawlings Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American before heading to ODU, where he had one of the best careers in Monarch history.
In three seasons at ODU, Pasquantino had 115 RBI and 24 homers before being drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Royals.
In his final year at ODU, Pasquantino started all 56 games at first base and had 21 multi-hit games. He was rewarded with a First-Team All-Conference USA selection.
During that final season, Pasquantino struggled a bit but got back on course through unconventional means.
“When he was struggling he asked me to send him all the pictures I’d taken of him that season so he could examine his swing,” ODU area photographer CB Wilkins said. “Within aweeks he was back on track.”
“He’s a very intense and serious guy when it comes to his game,” he said.
Once he got into the Royals system, he was electric, starting with his time in Burlington, the Appalachian League Rookie Ball affiliate of the Royals. In 57 games he had 14 homers and drove in 53 runs while hitting for a .294 average.
After the 2020 Minor League season was cancelled due to COVID, Pasquantino started the 2021 season in high A ball before moving to the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas.
In Double-A, he played 55 games and drove in 42 runs with a .310 average. Pasquantino was sent down and back up again before ending the season with an eight-game stint in the Dominican Winter League.
Pasquantino started the 2022 season with Triple-A Omaha, playing 69 games and hitting for a .280 average with 18 homers and 67 RBI before a trade Monday cleared the way for him to be called up.
Pasquantino was included in a graphic by the Royals showing him at DH in the projected starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.
“I knew this moment was coming after our first semester freshman year. Unbelievably proud of this dude and what is to come,” said former ODU teammate Kyle Battle on Twitter. Battle is now in the Yankees organization.
Pasquantino was 0-3 in his first big league action on Tuesday as the Royals faced the Texas Rangers.
It is unclear how long Pasquantino will be with the Royals before he is possibly sent back to Triple-A.
