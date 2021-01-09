Results from Friday's Wheat Capital Tournament and Saturday's schedule.
Friday’s Games
Girls
Woodward 51, Blackwell 32
Alva 60, OKC Knights 11
Kingfisher 56, Garber 54, OT
Perry 46, Chisholm 40, OT
Boys
Perry 50, Blackwell 21
Woodward 79, Alva 48
Kingfisher 83, Tecumseh 43
OKC Knights 55, Chisholm 52
Saturday’s Games
Girls
9:30 a.m. - Blackwell vs. OKC Knights
12:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Alva
3:30 p.m. - Garber vs. Chisholm
Championship
6:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Perry
Boys
11 a.m. - Blackwell vs. Alva
2 p.m. - Perry vs. Woodward
5 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Chisholm
Championship
8 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. OKC Knights
