Results from Friday's Wheat Capital Tournament and Saturday's schedule.

Friday’s Games

Girls

Woodward 51, Blackwell 32

Alva 60, OKC Knights 11

Kingfisher 56, Garber 54, OT

Perry 46, Chisholm 40, OT

Boys

Perry 50, Blackwell 21

Woodward 79, Alva 48

Kingfisher 83, Tecumseh 43

OKC Knights 55, Chisholm 52

Saturday’s Games

Girls

9:30 a.m. ­- Blackwell vs. OKC Knights

12:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Alva

3:30 p.m. - Garber vs. Chisholm

Championship

6:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Perry

Boys

11 a.m. ­­- Blackwell vs. Alva

2 p.m. ­- Perry vs. Woodward

5 p.m. ­- Tecumseh vs. Chisholm

Championship

8 p.m. ­- Kingfisher vs. OKC Knights

