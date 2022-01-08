No. 1-ranked Kingfisher survived an upset alert in holding off John Marshall, 58-43 in the semi-finals of the 53rd annual Wheat Capital Tournament Friday at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
The 10-0 Yellowjackets will face the Alva-Perry winner at 8:30 p.m. in the finals Saturday.
The Bears led Kingfisher, 25-24 at halftime but the Yellowjackets outscored JMHS, 16-10 in the third period and 18-8 in the fourth period to post their 30th straight win,
Xavier Ridenour (16), Maddox Mecklenburg (15) and Chase Davis (13) were all in double figures for Kingfisher. Derrick Lawrence led the Bears with 22 points.
“They were real tough,’’ said Kingfisher assistant Chris Combs. “Lawrence hit some really tough shots. We were able to stay on him a little better in the second half and we were able to hit some shots ourselves. We just tried to stay the course, keep them off the boards and execute better. If the shots are falling, it always gives you a chance if you’re competing on the other end.’’
Kingfisher was helped by having some tight games early this season.
“We didn’t get rattled,’’ Combs said. “Coach (Jared) Reese dialed up some good plays and our kids executed. Our kids are hard workers. That always helps.’’
Jones’ girls beat Woodward, 47-38 to reach the girls finals opposite defending champion Perry who Tulsa Rogers, 51-40. They will play at 7 p.m.
Jones’ defense held Woodward to 18 points in the last three periods after giving up 20 in the first quarter. Zoe Tucker led the Lady Longhorns with 12 points. Averi Edwards had 11 and Thessaly Pfeifer had 10 in a losing cause.
GARBER 73, CHISHOLM 39 (GIRLS)
Leila Washington (24) and Ashlan Light (20) combined for 44 points as Garber’s girls routed host Chisholm in a consolation semifinal. The Lady Wolverines used a 17-5 second quarter spurt to go ahead 35-17 and never looked back.
Light had six three-pointers — two each in the first three periods. Washington had 13 points in the first half and nine in the third quarter. Alice Watkins led Chisholm with 14 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
JONES 82, CHISHOLM 51 (BOYS)
Jones had four players in double figures, including Landon Lout’s 28, to overwhelm Chisholm, 82-51 in a boys consolation semifinal. The Longhorns got as close as 12 points in the third period (52-40) but Jones outscored CHS, 29-11 in the fourth quarter to win going away. Bryce Patton and Web Bullard led the Longhorns with 12 points.
ALVA 69, JOHN MARSHALL 30 (GIRLS)
Brooke Perez had 19 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to lead Alva past John Marshall, 69-30 in a girls consolation semifinal. Jaycee Kelln had 16, including nine in the fourth period while Chloe Durkee had 12 on four three-pointers in the first half. Syria Roberson and Jayla Lawson led the Bears with 10 points.
GARBER 79, WOODWARD 69 (BOYS)
Solomon Bishop had 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth period in Garber’s boys 79-69 win over Woodward in a consolation semifinal. Bishop’s spurt allowed the Wolverines to hold off a potential Boomer rally. Trayvon Bennett had 19 for Garber, including five three-pointers. David Nagel had 13 of his 15 points in the first half to help Garber to a 45-37 halftime lead. Zach Chavez led Woodward with 21 points.
