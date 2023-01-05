ENID, Okla. — Underdog Chisholm’s boys pushed John Marshall to the limit before falling to the No. 3 seeded Bears, 60-54 in the first round of the Wheat Capital Basketball Tournament Thursday at Chisholm’s Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
Kellen Epps scored seven of his game-high 23 points in a 1:03 span to cut the Bears’ lead from 57-47 to 58-54 after hitting two free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining.
John Marshall, who was only seven of 16 from the line in the second half, was able to ice the game when Daniel Rahmahn hit two charity tosses with 16.6 seconds left.
The Bears only led by three points, 26-23, at halfime but got some breathing room by holding the Longhorns to only two third quarter field goals to go up 42-32.. But missed free throws kept CHS in the game.
“Our transition we did a really good job with our transition offense,’’ said John Marshall coach Patrick Cudjoe. “We got stops pushing it down the floor. We just didn’t make free throws. We should have won by double digits. Our defensive pressure was really good.’’
Derrick Lawrence and Rahmahn both had 13 for the Bears. Epps had 15 of his 23 points in the second half. Huston Lane had 13 for the Longhorns with three three-pointers.
“We played pretty well,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “I think our defense dictated how we played offensively and our intensity was there the whole game. We got after it. We didn’t shy away from the athleticism that John Marshall had. We hung in there and played hard. That’s all you can ask of these kids.’’
John Marshall is now 7-2. Chisholm drops to 4-5.
The Longhorns will face Jones — a 74-58 loser against Alva — at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the consolation finals. The Bears will play the Goldbugs at 4:40 p.m.
ALVA 74, JONES 50 (B)
Kyler Penco (30) and Daylon Malone (20) combined for 50 points as the Goldbugs raised their record to 8-1.
Penco delivered the KO blow early when he connected on five three-pointers to give the Goldbugs a 25-7 first quarter lead. Malone had two treys and hit eight of his last nine shots.
Penco had six treys, only one of which came after the first period. He was 11 of 16 from the field, hitting his last five shots.
Alva broke a 3-3 tie with a 22-4 run to go ahead 25-7 after the first period. Perry went 6:45 without scoring from the field.
“We were really sloppy,’’ said Goldbugs coach Shane Feely. “We got off to a really good start, but got bored with it and got sloppy after that.
“They put pressure on us to take that (three pointers) away. We weren’t patient in the lane which is the next step.’’
Feely said John Marshall will be “a very tough matchup. They shoot it good. We will really have too block out. We have to keep them out of the lane and block out.’’
Creighton Jones led Jones (1-6) with 17 points.
WOODWARD 57, CHISHOLM 32 (G)
The Lady Longhorns, 3-6, failed to score in the final period after cutting the Boomer lead to 41-32 with an Emma Kate Kruska free throw with 4.2 seconds left in the third period
Chisholm was 0 of 7 from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the final eight minutes. The Lady Longhorns couldn’t overcome 26 turnovers and Woodward hitting 21 of 31 free throws compared to six of 11 for the Lady Longhorns.
Avery Lane led Chisholm with 13 points, hitting four treys, including three in the third period when the Lady Longhorns used an 15-9 run to trim the lead to 41-32.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 19 points. Woodward never trailed taking command of the game with a 15-2 run to turn a tight 7-5 game into a 22-7 margin.
“We made a run there but then we couldn’t capitalize on anything that we did,’’ said Chisholm coach Aly Seng. “They fought back and tried. We just have to take care of the ball better and put the ball into the hole.’’
Chisholm will face Sunrise Christian, a 73-47 loser to Kingfisher, at 12:40 p.m. Friday. Woodward faces Kingfisher at 3:20.
ALVA 50, PERRY 27 (G)
The Ladybugs put away the two-time defending champion Lady Maroons early to advance to a 6 p.m. semifinal with top-seeded Jones, which routed John Marshall, 74-21.
Alva used a 20-1 run to turn a 6-4 lead with 3:12 left in the first half to a commanding 26-5 advantage at halftime. The Maroons did not score from the field for almost 12 minutes before Maebry Shields scored two of her 20 points early in the third period.
The Ladybugs, 9-1, had a balanced attack with Jaycee Kelln scoring 13, Carly Argo 11 and Lakin Gaddy with 10.
“We did pretty good in spots,’’ said Alva coach Kris Gore. “Other times we looked long. For the most part we did a good job in executing but there were times we let a really good player get free. We’re excited to be in the winners bracket and the chance to play Jones.’’
Perry was only two of 16 from the field in trailing 26-5 at halftime
Perry will face John Marshall at 10 a.m.
