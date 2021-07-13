ENID, Okla. — The Wheat Capital Classic returns to Meadowlake Golf Course on Aug. 7-8, as a two-day individual event that will be flighted based on handicaps.
The event costs $100 and $70 for members, including two days of green fees, range balls, a tee prize, tournament prizes and payouts. Golf carts are not included. All participants must have a registered handicap or will need to go off with the championship flight.
There will be a senior flight that will play from the black tees for participants who are 50 years and older. The deadline to enter is Aug. 4, and entry may be paid on the day of the event.
Entry forms can be found in the golf shop or by calling (580) 234-3080.
There will be flight prizes for the top net and gross scores and there will be closest to the pin competitions on both days.
