The 2023 Wheat Capital Classic 2 Man Quota Tournament will be held July 29-30 at Meadowlake Golf Course.

Entry cost is $160 per player, or $100 for members, and includes two days' green fees, cart fees, range balls, tournament prizes and cash payouts.

Deadline to enter is 6 p.m. July 26. Each player must have a verifiable handicap.

Entry forms are available in the golf shop. Call (580) 234-3080 for more information, or to sign up.

