Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.