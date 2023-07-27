{p class=”p1”}The Wheat Capital Golf Tournament, which was to tee off Saturday, has been canceled because of a lack of entries, Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League has announced.
{p class=”p1”}Only 36 players had entered as of Saturday. It was to be a two-man event.
{p class=”p1”}“I don’t know the reason for the drop off,” League said. “We had 100 players in March and April (for the Fourball). We didn’t have enough to flight it correctly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.