Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.