Western Oklahoma used two big innings to sweep a Region 2 softball doubleheader from NOC Enid Saturday.
The Lady Pioneers scored seven runs in the second inning in winning the first game, 11-2, in five innings, and four runs in the third in winning the second game, 6-3.
The double losses dropped the Lady Jets to 4-8 in conference and 12-18 overall. Western raised its record to 4-8 and 11-11.
Alexis Enslinger had given the Lady Jets a 3-0 lead in the nightcap when she hit a three-run homer scoring Ally Bartley and Kaycee Babek, both of whom had walked.
The Lady Jets matched the Lady Pioneers’ seven hits but they hurt themselves by leaving eight runners on base and committing three errors, which led to three unearned runs.
Slater Eck and Brook Fleming were both two-for-four on the day. Eck had a two-out triple in the fourth but was stranded. Fleming had a two-out double in the seventh but did not advance further.
Faith Norman’s solo homer was the big blow in the four-run third in which the Lady Pioneers had four of their seven hits on the day. Western did not commit an error.
Porsha Rodriguez also homered for the Lady Pioneers.
Western’s Kaylee Bradley limited the Lady Jets to four hits in the opener. Camaryn Alexander and Bartley had back-to-back doubles to score a run in the second. Bartley drove in Fleming on a ground out in the fourth.
Kelsey Whalen’s two-run homer was the big blow in the seven-run second. Bradley helped her own cause with a two-run homer in the fourth.
Maranda Gibson had three RBI for Western.
The Lady Jets will be back in action Thursday with a doubleheader at Eastern Oklahoma.
