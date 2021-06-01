It’s said a bloop hit will look like a line drive in the box score.
That was the case for Western Oklahoma’s John Urena in the Pioneers’ 7-5 comeback victory over Cinderella Patrick Henry in a winners bracket game at the Division II Junior College World Series Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Urena hit a blooper just beyond the reach of Patriots first baseman Max Harper to bring in Adonys Herrera and Rodrigo Montenegro for the go-ahead runs in a four-run seventh inning that turned a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 lead.
Urena scored on a Chayce Bryant single for the final run.
“We tell them to find a way, whether it’s a line drive in the gap or a blooper over a glove,’’ said Western assistant coach Thomas McApline.
Patrick Henry, which had upset No. 2 seed Lincoln Land Sunday, had taken a 4-3 lead with three runs in the sixth, with the big blow being a two-run homer by Harper. They added an insurance run in the seventh when Sam Gallardo walked, went to second on a balk, then made it to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Hunter Steel single.
“These boys have battled all year,’’ McApline said. “Those fights won’t quit when they get down early. They will fight until the last out.’’
Urena’s heroics were set by a one-out walk to Jhonny Felix and a Herrera single. Montenegro had doubled in Felix to make it 4-3.
Relievers Carter Campbell and Jose Torrealba had shut down the Patriots in the eighth and ninth. Campbell got the win. Torrealba, an All-Region 2 selection, was pitching for the first time since injuring a knee at the Plains District Tournament.
Torrealba struck out two and walked one.
“We wanted to see how his leg was feeling,’’ McApline said. “We decided to put him out there instead of doing a bullpen. It looks like he was feeling pretty good.’’
Patrick Henry had only one hit until the fifth when it scored after a double by Graham Dalton, a single by Omar Gonzalez and a double play ball. Jose Vargas had a two-RBI double in the fourth for Western. Sammy DeLaCruz scored on a wild pitch in the first.
The Pioneers, 42-12, will have Wednesday off and will need only one more win to reach the championship round. Patrick Henry will need three wins, beginning with a 4 p.m. game with the Kirkwood-Lincoln Land winner Tuesday.
That winner faces Western at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will have to beat the Pioneers twice to advance to the final round.
“That’s big,’’ McApline said. “We need to keep them rested and focused.’’
Monday’s Games
Kirkwood vs Lincoln Land, ppd
Madison vs Phoenix, ppd
LSU-Eunice 11, Kellogg 2
Western 7, Patrick Henry 5
Tuesday’s Games
10 a.m. – Lincoln Land vs Kirkwood
1 p.m. – Madison vs Phoenix
3:30 p.m. – Western vs Madison/Phoenix
