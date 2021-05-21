Top-seeded Western was able to climb its way out of the loser’s bracket by winning five-straight to take home the Division II Plains District Championship on Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
After beating NOC Enid on Wednesday, the Pioneers set up a rematch with UA Rich-Mountain, who won the first meeting 7-2 in the second round of the tournament.
Western won the first game 9-2, before closing out the Bucks 6-1 in the second.
The win secures the Pioneers’ spot in the NJCAA World Series at David Allen from May 28-June 5.
Western shortstop Jhonny Felix was four-for-four on the day.
He credited his team for believing in themselves, despite dropping the early game to the Bucks.
“It was something we were dreaming of,” Felix said of the World Series. “I feel so happy for my team, myself and the coaches. We believed in ourselves. We lost the second game and that didn’t mean anything to us, because we knew we were coming back, and we were gonna win this thing. I think we’re gonna go now, and we’re gonna win the World Series too.”
Juan Pimentel started the second game for the Pioneers and pitched all nine innings. He allowed three hits and one earned run, while striking out nine batters and walking two.
The Bucks jumped onto the board first with an RBI-single in the second inning by Cole Clark. Then, Pioneer took the lead in the fourth with a two-RBI homer by John Urena over the leftfield wall.
In the bottom of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and just one out, Western turned a key double-play to end the inning before Rich-Mountain could drive in the tying run.
“We got outplayed today,” UA Rich-Mountain head coach Lance Spigner said. “They were the better team, I think, in both games. We had a good year, and I’m proud of the foundation we laid, but to beat a team that’s that good you’ve got to play better and hit better than we did today.”
The Bucks closed out their first season in program history just a game away from making the World Series. They finished with a 29-28 overall record.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the foundation these guys have laid going forward, and the experience we’ve gained from getting to go to the final game,” Spigner said. “We’ll be able to soak it all in and hopefully it’ll feed our fire for next year coming back.”
Spigner also said that 33 of his 35 players were playing high school baseball last season, which gives him optimism about the future of his program.
In the first tournament game between the two squads, the Bucks started left-handed pitcher James McCormick who held the Pioneers to just five hits and two runs.
Western head coach Kurt Russel said he felt other teams thought they had found a weakness in his squad after their first loss in the tournament, and said he was proud of the way they responded.
“I think what happened is (UA Rich-Mountain) threw their lefty, and he did a heck of a job, and everyone thought we couldn’t hit lefties. So everyone started throwing lefties, and we just kept feeding on them,” Russel said. “The last game they went to a righty, and there was a lot of emotion so the game was a little different, but they pulled through.”
Four Pioneers were selected to the All-Tournament Team: Felix, Urena, Pimentel and Rodrigo Montenegro. Montenegro was four-of-five from the plate with a double.
Rich Mountain’s Wesley Featherston and pitcher Drake Fontenot were named to the team as well, as was NOC Enid’s Calyn Halvorson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.