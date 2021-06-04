Western Oklahoma used a 14-hit attack, including a home run by Jhonny Felix to defeat LSU-Eunice, 9-4 in the first game of the championship series of the NJCAA Division II World Series Thursday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Pioneers can clinch their first national championship since 2011 with a win over the Bengals at 7 p.m. on Friday. If LSU-Eunice wins, the deciding game will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“It feels great,’’ said Felix, who was three-for-five with three runs scored and two RBI. “But we’re not comfortable yet, we have to get it done.’’
“We can’t let up,’’ said Chayce Bryant, who was three-for-four with a run scored and an RBI. “We have to stay focused, get a good night’s rest, get some breakfast and lock and load tomorrow.’’
Western will go with ace Juan Pimentel for the clincher.
“It’s good to know that we have some wiggle room,’’ said Western assistant coach Thomas McApline. “We have it within our sights, but it’s going to be tough. It’s good to know we have Juan Pimentel, and our defense behind him.’’
Every Western starter had at least one hit. Six different players had an RBI, with Juan Vargas having a two-RBI double as the big hit of a five-run first inning and Bryant, Rodrigo Montenegro, John Urena and Cristopher Munoz added an RBI. Adonys Herrera scored twice and had two hits.
Jose Torrealba, pitching on a bad knee, gave up four hits and two runs over four innings. Victor Feliz came in to give up three hits and two runs with three strikeouts over four and one-third innings to get the win.
“It’s getting to the point where it’s team ball,’’ McApline said. ”That’s something we have been preaching all year. It takes a team to win. It was a good game, Eunice has a great club. They were focused today and we came out and saw the ball well.’’
LSU-Eunice starter Noah Benson left after giving up the five runs in the first with Vargas having a two-RBI double and Bryant and Munoz adding RBI-singles.
“We feel like that was huge,’’ Bryant said. “The fans were behind us, and that made us want to play harder throughout the game. Everybody was seeing the ball well, nobody was anxious. I tried to stay cool, calm and collected. I saw my pitch and I was ready to hit it.’’
Felix made it 6-0 in the second when he singled, and scored after a single by Montenegro.
Felix hit a solo-homer in the fourth to make it 7-1. He had an RBI-single in the fifth for the final run.
“I think I hit it well, but I didn’t know if it was going out or not,’’ Felix said. “I just ran the bases and looked at the ball and saw that it was out. “I was just trying to help the team win. Everybody is focused on winning, we’re taking it one game at a time.’’
The Bengals were able to score single runs in the third on an RBI-double by Jack Merrifield, and in the fourth when Scott Jones singled and scored after a single and a ground out by Beau Krisch.
Felix came in for Torrealba in the fifth. He gave up runs in the eighth and ninth. Closer Carter Campbell retired the last two batters.
“Victor did a great job,’’ McApline said. “He knows his job, and he did it.’’
McApline said Torrealba showed a lot of heart in his four innings on the mound.
