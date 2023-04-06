Western’s Cris Munoz opened a Region 2 baseball doubleheader with NOC Enid with a home run over the left field fence.
That would set the tone for a long day for the homestanding Jets, who were run-ruled twice by the Pioneers, 11-1 in five innings in the first game and 21-7 in seven innings in the second.
Western hit four homers in the opener with Jorge Aldrete hitting a grand slam in the first, Cesar Franco adding a three-run shot in the third and Thomas Lora a solo blast in the fifth.
Jose Vega, the No. 9 hitter, had seven RBI in the nightcap, including a grand slam homer in a 13-run seventh inning and a two-RBI double in the first. The Pioneers sent up 16 batters in the seventh to turn a tight 8-6 game into a rout.
NOC Enid dropped to 8-10 in conference and 17-20 overall. Western raised its record to 13-5 and 25-11.
“That’s baseball for you,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It is what it is. We worked behind all day and whenever you have a good offensive ballclub, you can’t work behind and we did that.”
NOC Enid, until the fatal seventh, had been competitive. They had taken a 6-5 lead after scoring four runs in the third on a two-RBI double by Brayden Bock and a two-run homer by Holden Yoder.
They scored twice in the third when Jase White doubled home Yoder, who reached on an error, and Owen Tracy, who was hit by a pitch.
Jets center fielder Evan Casey threw out a runner at home. Left fielder Nathan Gutierrez threw out a runner at second. NOC Enid had a double play in the third.
Lora hit a two-run homer to highlight a three-run Western fifth, which allowed the Pioneers to regain the lead.
Western reliever Deven Vrolich, after giving up the homer to Yoder, would allow only two hits over four innings and not allow a runner past first.
The Pioneers had only four hits in the 13-run explosion but took advantage of seven walks and a hit batter.
“We preach working ahead, and we didn’t do that,” Mansfield said. “We couldn’t get it in a pitcher’s count and it snowballed. Things got out of control. When that happens, you can’t stop it.”
Casey scored NOC Enid’s last run in the seventh when he tripled and scored on a single by Bock.
Western had come into the game leading the nation in home runs with 61. Six Thursday gave the Pioneers 67 for the season.
“Once you feed their offense, they are going to get going,” Mansfield said.
The Jets offense couldn’t get going in the first game, being limited to two hits by starter Kevin Bakker, who struck out four and allowed only one walk over four and one-third innings. NOC Enid scored its only run in the fourth when Bock walked and scored on Yoder’s double.
The two teams will meet again in a doubleheader at Altus at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We will learn from this,” Mansfield said. “We will look into what we have to do differently to win two games and try to fine tune what we’re supposed to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.