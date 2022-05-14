Western Oklahoma took advantage of three unearned runs to end NOC Enid’s softball season, 8-3 in an elimination game at the Region 2 postseason tournament Friday.
The Lady Jets finished the season at 17-35.
“Only one team ends their season on a win and doesn’t have tears in their eyes,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “Everybody goes through it. It’s tough to swallow.
“But we feel good about the future with the freshmen we have returning and our incoming class of recruits coming in. They will be quicker and faster on the bases next year. We have a very skilled group of kids coming in that can play anywhere. If we find the right combination we should have a good year.’’
The Lady Jets had eight hits and drew three walks but stranded eight runners.
Brook Fleming singled home Alexis Enslinger and Camryn Alexander in the fifth to make it, 4-2 but Western answered with four in its half. Enslinger scored in the seventh after ground outs by Alexander and Kaycee Babek.
“We hit the ball well, but they made some good plays in situations,’’ Hill said. “We had somebody in scoring position every inning but we coudn’t push them across.’’
Western scored three runs in the second, helped by two errors. They scored another unearned run in the third.
“It wasn’t our day,’’ Hill said. “Our pitchers as a group didn’t throw bad. They strung some hits together and we had some plays where we didn’t help ourselves.’’
It was the final game for a handful of sophomores.
“We made some progress this year,’’ Hill said, “but we have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be. This group never gave up and never quit fighting throughout the year. That’s all you can ask.’’
