Western Oklahoma hit four home runs in scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the eight to eliminate Northern Oklahoma College Enid, 16-8 from the NJCAA Region II Plains Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
The game — originally scheduled for noon — had been set back to 7 p.m. because of weather conditions.
Jets starter Zach Roden threw five shutout innings as NOC Enid raced out to a 6-0 lead with three runs in the first, two in the second on a two-run homer by Mason Poppen and another run in the fifth.
They took an 8-5 advantage after tallying twice in the eighth
But the Pioneers ended the game on the eight-run mercy rule with the 11 innings in the eighth on homers by Angel Cano, Cesar Franco, Jose Vega and a game ending three-run shot by Cris Munoz.
Holden Yoder scored three runs for the Jets. Ty Chapman and Evan Casey were both two-for-four
The Jets finished with a 29-31 record.
