Chisholm will be looking for its third head football coach in the past three seasons, after it was revealed at Wednesday’s school board meeting that Lyle Welsh is expected to resign in the coming days after one season with the Longhorns.
Welsh, an Oklahoma 8-man Football Hall of Fame inductee, joined the Longhorns in March after spending time as an assistant coach at Oklahoma Bible Academy. Chisholm went 0-10 last season for the first time since 2010.
Chisholm superintendent Chad Brouhgton revealed at the meeting that the school is expecting Welsh’s resignation in the coming days.
In 1999, Welsh became the first coach in state history to win a state title in both 11-man and 8-man football. His first title came in 1985 while at Pond Creek Hunter, before eventually winning his second at Fairview.
