Thursday’s games
County
Pond Creek-Hunter (5-3, 2-1) at Waukomis (0-8, 0-3)
Area
Watonga (6-2, 1-2) at Oklahoma Christian Academy (6-2, 2-2)
Friday’s games
County
Enid (3-5, 1-4) at Edmond S.F. (4-4, 3-2) — KCRC (1390 AM)
Newkirk (0-8, 0-5) at Chisholm (0-8, 0-5)
OBA (7-1) at Cross Christian Academy
Pioneer (6-1, 3-0) at Yale (4-4, 1-2)
Garber (7-1, 2-1) at Barnsdall (5-3, 1-2)
Olive (1-7, 0-3) at Cov.-Douglas (4-4, 2-1)
Kr.-Hillsdale (4-4, 1-2) at Okeene (2-6, 1-2)
Area
11-man
Blackwell (3-5, 3-2) at Alva (2-6, 1-4)
Kingfisher (6-2, 4-1) at Heritage Hall (8-0, 5-0) — KXLS (95.7 FM)
Merritt (2-6, 1-4) at Fairview (8-0, 5-0)
OCS (8-0, 5-0) at Hennessey (5-3, 3-2)
8-man
Copan (1-7, 1-4) at Timberlake (8-0, 7-0)
DCLA (1-7, 1-4) at Welch (6-2, 2-3)
Medford (2-5, 2-3) at South Coffeyville (0-8, 0-5)
Ringwood (7-1, 3-0) at Cherokee (3-5, 2-1)
Shattuck (6-1, 2-1) at Canton (3-5, 0-3)
