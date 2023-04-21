WAUKOMIS — Brock Weber showed little effects of recent arm problems in pitching Pioneer to its 18th Class A district title under veteran coach Dave Riesen with a 5-0 victory over Depew Friday at John D. Riesen Field.
The Mustangs, 26-6, advance to next week’s regional tournament. Pairings will be announced Monday after the 32 winners are re-ranked. Pioneer went into the playoffs ranked No. 13.
Weber struck out nine, did not walk a batter and allowed only a first inning double to Jess Smith over four innings before giving way to Jaycob Munholland and Branson Doyle.
Munholland struck out three while giving up only one hit over two innings. Doyle had three strikeouts in the seventh giving the Mustangs 15 strikeouts for the game.
The Mustangs had 36 strikeouts for the district tournament.
“Our pitching has been the strength of the team all year,’’ Riesen said.
Riesen had Weber on a pitch count. Weber threw two innings Monday in his first appearance on the mound in more than a month.
“I didn’t feel anything,’’ Weber said. “It was fun to be able to do it again. I was just focusing on trying to throw strikes and keep the energy going and trying to help the team.’’
It was Weber’s and the Mustangs third straight title. Pioneer’s streak has only been stopped by the COVID-shortened season in 2020
“It’s a little more exciting being a senior,’’ Weber said.
Riesen said he hated to take out Weber, but wanted to save his arm so he could go six or seven next week at regionals and wanted to get Munholland and Doyle some innings.
“They all threw well today,’’ Riesen said.
Riesen wasn’t as happy about the offense, which left 14 runners on base, including the bases loaded in both the second and fourth. They left two runners on the other four innings.
Ty Parker drove in three runs with a two RBI double in the first scoring Brayden Drewke and Munholland and a bases-loaded walk in the second to score Nathan Dickson, who was hit by a pitch.
Drewke’s sac fly in the third scored Drake Dotson, who reached on an error. Clayton Schulz scored on a throwing error in the fifth.
“We didn’t have a good approach at the plate,’’ Riesen said. “They kept us off balance, but we have to have more of a killer instinct at the plate. We left too many runners on. We’re going to have to fix that if we’re going to advance to Oklahoma City for state.’’
Pioneer has hosted a regional 13 of the last 14 years. Riesen said he hopes to get to host this year but is not for sure how the OSSAA will determine the eight hosts.
