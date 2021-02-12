Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team had a long wait between its last game of 2020 and the first game of 2021 after its 2020 season was cut short after barely starting thanks to the pandemic.
Ten days after finally getting to play its first game, NOC Enid is playing the waiting game again.
The Jets are just one of several area teams whose season has come to a bit of a standstill, but this time its mostly weather-related as winter is taking its toll on Northwest Oklahoma.
The Jets, after opening with an 8-7 win over Hutchinson (Kan.) on Feb. 2 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, have since seen games against Arkansas Baptist and Iowa Central canceled or postponed.
NOC Enid’s game against Arkansas Baptist was originally scheduled for Feb. 9, but was changed to a doubleheader on Feb. 8 in Bixby and then canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Arkansas Baptist program. The Jets were next scheduled for a pair of home games against Iowa Central on Friday and Saturday, but both have been canceled due to the winter weather.
Jets head coach Scott Mansfield said no makeup date has been set with Arkansas Baptist and the Iowa Central games will not be made up. The Jets are next scheduled to host Hesston (Kan.) on Tuesday, but the winter forecast has that game in doubt as well.
NOC Enid’s basketball teams haven’t been spared either by the winter weather.
The Jets (3-1) haven’t played since defeating Eastern Oklahoma 87-67 on Feb. 1. Their game Feb. 4 against Seminole State was canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Seminole men’s basketball team.
Subsequently, all of this week’s games have been canceled due to the winter weather.
Canceled were games at rival Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa on Monday and home games against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Thursday and Saturday’s against Nationwide Academy.
The Lady Jets (1-2) have not played since falling 64-61 at Seminole State on Feb. 4. Like the Jets, the Lady Jets’ games against NOC Tonkawa and NEO have been postponed.
Both the Jets and Lady Jets are next scheduled to travel to Connors State on Tuesday.
Elsewhere:
• Enid High School’s boys and girls basketball teams have not played since suffering losses at home Feb. 5 against Choctaw. The Plainsmen (5-6) and Pacers (1-13) had their home games against Putnam City West on Tuesday canceled due to school being closed.
EHS returned to virtual learning on Thursday, but Enid athletic director Billy Tipps advised on Thursday the teams would not be traveling to Bishop McGuinness for their games on Friday.
Enid is scheduled to host Putnam City North on Feb. 16.
• Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced on Thursday all wrestling regional tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been moved to Feb. 18 and 19 at the same sites with the same start times.
• Chisholm’s home basketball games on Friday against Hennessey have been canceled. Earlier, its games on Tuesday against Oklahoma Christian Academy fell victim to the weather-related school closings.
• Kingfisher’s Friday home games against Weatherford have been canceled due to the weather conditions impacting travel. That followed on the heels of its Tuesday home tilt against Bethany being canceled.
• The Class A and Class B district basketball playoffs have seen some shuffling of days and times but as of now none of the games have been canceled and all districts are still scheduled to be completed by Saturday. However, it's suggested fans check with their respective schools as additional changes are still possible.
