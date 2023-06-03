ENID, Okla. — Will Rogers once joked if you don’t like the weather in Oklahoma, just wait a minute.
Lightning delays at the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark are proving old Will wrong.
For the third straight day, the tournament was set back by weather as the championship round between Heartland and Southeastern Iowa — originally scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday — was moved to 10 a.m. Saturday because of the stormy weather.
Tournament officials originally had planned for the game to resume at 8:30 p.m. Friday after a lightning delay forced the teams off the field at 4:50 p.m., during the pregame ceremonies.
Lind Hartsell, the Division II baseball chairman, made the decision to postpone the game to Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re not going to wait around and wait around,’’ Hartsell said. “It didn’t look good the rest of the evening. We pushed it back because we don’t want teams at hotels when they could be playing games. That’s why we’re starting at 10 a.m.’’
If Heartland (56-5) wins, the Hawks are the national champions. If the 49-17 Redhawks win, a second game would soon follow.
Hartsell said tournament officials hope to get both games in and try to avoid problems with late afternoon lightning and rain.
“The lightning is getting us more than the rain,’’ he said. “Lightning gets you off the field quicker than rain.’’
Heartland had beaten St. Johns River State, 10-9 in a game that was resumed in the 10th inning Friday morning. Southeastern Iowa eliminated Lansing, 12-4.
Hartsell showed a sense of humor for the weather delays.
“I’m starting to enjoy it,’’ he said with a laugh. “We never have had this much problems with weather in the last part of the tournament before. We were cruising Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We just try to focus on what we can control. We can’t control the weather.’’
The games can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) Radio or Enid Live.com.
