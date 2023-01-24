ENID, Okla. — Tuesday’s snowstorms across the state impacted the area basketball schedule.
Only four doubleheaders were scheduled to be played Tuesday, and all were moved up — Garber at Pond Creek-Hunter and Cimarron at Timberlake at 4 p.m., Waynoka at Cherokee at 4:30 p.m. and Lomega at Medford at 5 p.m.
Enid’s game at Putnam City was canceled. A makeup date had not been set.
A number of games were rescheduled — Hillsdale Christian at Aline-Cleo, Thursday; Kremlin-Hillsdale at Burlington, Jan. 31 (next Tuesday); DCLA at Ringwood, Monday; and Hennessey at Cashion, Feb. 2.
Games that were postponed but are still looking to be rescheduled are Waukomis at OBA, Alva at Woodward, Canton at Dover and Watonga at Okeene.
Games which were outright canceled were Covington-Douglas at The Academy Christian (Edmond) and Thomas at Fairview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.