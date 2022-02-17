ENID, Okla. — Winter storms forced the postponement of all the Area I Class A and B regional basketball tournaments that were scheduled in various locations Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
The Area II Region A-B games scheduled for Dover were also postponed.
The games will be rescheduled for Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Games affecting area teams include:
Class A
• At Arapaho-Butler: Girls, 1:30, Thomas vs. Waukomis; 6:30, Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond. Boys, 3, Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Waukomis; 8, Arapaho-Butler vs. Drummond.
• At Mooreland: Girls, 1:30, OBA vs. Texhoma; 8, Frontier vs. Texhoma. Boys, 3, OBA vs. Mooreland; 8, Frontier vs. Texhoma.
• At Seiling: Girls, 1:30, Canton vs. Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply; 6:30, Seiling vs. Shattuck. Boys, 3, Ringwood vs. Shattuck; 8, Seiling vs. Vici.
• At Garber: Girls, 1:30, Pioneer vs. Laverne; 6:30, Garber vs. Woodland. Boys, 3, Prue vs. Cherokee; 8, Garber vs. Laverne.
Class B Area I
• At Okeene: Girls, 1:30, Sweetwater vs. Medford; 6:30, Okeene vs. Balko. Boys, 3, Okeene vs. Balko; 8, Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Timberlake
• At Fairview: Girls, 1:30, Goodwell vs. Shidler; 6:30, Arnett vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale. Boys, 3, Waynoka vs. Shidler; 8, Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Timberlake
Class B Area II
• At Dover: Girls, 1:30, Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Oaks Mission; 6:30, Dover vs. Paden. Boys, 3, Dover vs. Oaks Mission; 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Paden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.