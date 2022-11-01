With a threat of sever rain on Friday, many area teams are proactively moving games from Friday to Thursday.
Enid's road match up with Norman North has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m., the game will still be at Norman North. Both teams are solidly in the playoffs, but a win for Enid, coupled with a Broken Arrow loss would propel the Plainsmen into a home playoff game.
Garber's trip to Kremlin-Hillsdale has also been moved to Thursday, the 4=5 Wolverines are looking to finish the regular season at .500 while Kremlin-Hillsdale hopes to end on a win, coming in at 1-8.
Chisholm will look to end the first season of the Kimes Gilbert era on a high note as the 1-8 Longhorns travel to Oklahoma Christian.
Canton, 4-5 on the season, against 3-6 Waukomis has also been moved to Thursday due to weather. Both teams are looking to finish out the regular season on a strong note.
Pioneer's Class B showdown with undefeated and fifth-ranked Regent Prep was moved to Thursday, still at 7 p.m. at Regent Prep.
Alva's trip to Perry, a match up of 3-6 teams was also moved to Thursday. Both teams are also 2-4 in the district.
DCLA will be looking to finish with a win when it hosts 5-4 Buffalo, also now on Thursday, still at DCLA.
