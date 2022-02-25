ENID, Okla. — Despite sunny skies over Northwest Oklahoma Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, weather continued to create havoc with the high school basketball playoffs.
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association postponed both Class A and B area tournaments and the Class 2A-6A regional tournaments.
Enid’s scheduled Girls 6A regional game at Friday at host Bixby has been pushed back to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Enid boys will face host Jenks at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, instead of Saturday as scheduled.
The girls regional finals will be on Tuesday, March 1, with the boys action on Wednesday, March 2.
The 2A, 3A and 4A regional tournaments will now open on Saturday with one session: Losers bracket games will be at 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys). The winners bracket games will be at 7 p.m. (girls) and 8:30 p.m. (boys).
The losers bracket semifinals will be Monday with two sessions: 1:30 and 3 p.m. and 6:30 and 8 p.m.
The losers bracket finals will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with the winners bracket finals at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Regionals involving area teams are set Saturday for Hooker, Fairview, Cashion in 2A, Hennessey and Perry in 3A and Kingfisher in 4A.
The A and B area tournaments losers bracket quarterfinals, including the Class A Area I at the Enid Stride Bank Center and the Class B Area I at Woodward High School, will be played in one session Saturday — 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
The losers bracket semifinals (girls at 1:30 and boys at 3) and winners bracket finals (girls at 6:30 and boys at 8) will be played Monday. The losers bracket finals will be at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
With all the postponements, the state A and B tournaments will be a three-day instead of a four-day affair, beginning Thursday, March 3, at the State Fair Arena. Mustang and Washington high schools will be used as subsets.
