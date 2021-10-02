After keeping the Millers’ offense stagnant in the first half, Enid allowed Yukon to score 20 points in the third quarter on the way to its third loss in a row.
Yukon managed just 19 yards of total offense in the first half, and was unable to get any sort of a rhythm going. The Plainsmen’s offense, which had the advantage of starting out inside the Yukon 35-yard line three times on their first three possessions, only managed to put seven points on the board heading into the break.
Enid got an early momentum boost after recovering the opening kickoff deep inside Miller territory, and made it to the 8-yard line before missing a chip-shot field goal.
Donovan Rieman came up with the first of his two sacks on the Millers opening possession, forcing them to punt.
Carlos Alvarado came away with a fumble recovery on Yukon’s next possession, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Luke Rauh.
On the Millers’ next possession the ball crossed into Enid territory for the first time Friday with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“We didn’t play very well, we missed a lot of opportunities to make plays,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said after the team’s 20-7 loss Friday.
Enid entered halftime with a 7-0 lead, but had outgained the Millers 136-19 and had eight first downs, while Yukon had none.
Despite how close the score was, the Plainsmen seemed to be in a good position, and would be receiving the ball in the second half. After picking up a first down, the Plainsmen gave the ball away on a deep pass from Bennett Percival to Tykie Andrews that was picked off by Yukon’s Keaton Hahn.
Joe Wythe capped off a 60-yard drive with a 13-yard run to tie the game midway through the third quarter. Enid battled back, picking up a quick first down but a holding penalty put the Plainsmen behind the sticks, ending the drive.
When the Plainsmen attempted to punt, the Millers blocked it, and it was returned by senior Parker Means 25 yards for the touchdown. The score returned momentum back to the Miller sideline, which hadn’t had much energy up until that point.
“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Woods said when asked about the difference between the first half and the second half.
The score shifted the momentum back in the Millers’ favor, and put the pressure back on Enid to answer. The Plainsmen went three-and-out on their next drive, and Yukon quarterback
Brayden Dutton made them pay with a 50-yard touchdown scamper to put his team up 20-7 with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
Enid had two more long drives to finish the game, but were unable to finish them off with points.
The Plainsmen outgained the Millers, 303-144, but lost the turnover battle 2-1.
“Our defensive played extremely well, I though they executed for the most part pretty well,” Woods said.
Enid running back Luke Rauh carried the ball 34 times on Friday for 109 yards and a touchdown. Bennett Percival was 16 for 29 for 116 yards with two interceptions.
The Plainsmen are now 0-2 in district play and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak on the road next week against Westmoore.
