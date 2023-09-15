KREMLIN — Waukomis put the hammer down on Kremlin-Hillsdale on Thursday.
The Chiefs scored 40 points in the first quarter, en route to a 62-6 victory over the Broncs at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
“I don’t care who the opponent is, we have got to come out and play well, and we did that,” Waukomis head coach Rustin Donaldson said. “Our twos got a lot of work and I was proud of them. They were paying attention in practice.”
Waukomis quarterback Kino Richards was the star of the show against Kremlin-Hillsdale. He notched four total touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Mark Mitchell in the first quarter, to put the Chiefs up 32-0.
“He is an outstanding athlete,” Donaldson said. “He is very important to our team and he did a great job.”
Richards wasn’t the only quarterback that had a strong performance. Freshman quarterback Wyatt Smith threw two touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell to extend the Chiefs lead to 40-0.
After giving up 42 points in last week’s defeat against Timberlake, the Waukomis defense came prepared, giving up only six points against the Broncs.
“I felt like at times, we looked really good defensively last week,” Donaldson said. “We had things we had to fix as far as reads, and we did get better at that today.”
Waukomis added three more scores in the second, ultimately coming away with the mercy-rule victory.
Waukomis improves to 2-1 on the season, and will take on Pond Creek-Hunter next Friday at 7 p.m. at Pond Creek-Hunter. Kremlin-Hillsdale falls to 0-4 on the year, and will take on Balko next Friday at 7 p.m. at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
