Waukomis will open its season when the Chiefs host Class C Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday at Waukomis.
“We are ready to get going,” said Waukomis coach Rustin Donaldson.
It will also be the season opener for Buffalo. In the matchup last year, Waukomis won 44-14.
Last week, Waukomis was at a scrimmage, opting to not play in Week Zero.
One of the worries for Donaldson is Buffalo’s running back.
“They have a big running back,” he said. “When we saw him last year, he didn’t play running back, he was more of a tight end. As they went through the year, they started lining up and running at people. I think when we played them last year, they were still trying to find their identity.”
Waukomis lost leading rusher Ricky Woodruff to graduation last year and will look to make up for the loss in production with a plethora of players at halfback.
“We have three guys that we started in the spring,” Donaldson said. “They all have rotated through spring ball and into the team camp. It’s been pretty nice having three guys; none of them are able to replace a back like Ricky. None of them are up to his level yet, but having three that can rotate has been beneficial.”
Donaldson said fans can expect to see a lot of the jet sweep.
A jet sweep is when there is motion from one side, starting at the wide receiver position, across the backfield, resulting in a handoff from the quarterback to the player in motion. It’s used to spread the field and get the ball into the hands of fast players.
In the NFL, one common example is the 49ers’ use of Deebo Samuel, and also the use of Tyreek Hill to show off his speed.
On defense, Donaldson said his squad was exposed at times during the team’s two preseason scrimmages.
“It was really good, correction wise, seeing the film and seeing things we need to get better at,” he said. “I feel good about our defense.”
It will be year two for Donaldson at Waukomis, his second time around the lineup, as it is.
“Everyone is better,” he said. “I think we are better than we were last year, but at the same time, I think that everyone on our schedule is the same way.”
