WAUKOMIS 2, POND CREEK-HUNTER 1
Waukomis Pond Creek scoreline
The Services honoring William Lee "Bill" White, of Enid, will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ALVA — Services for Ross Graham, 81 years old, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Alva Church of God. Graveside: will be 2 p.m. at Carmen Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.whartonfuneralchapel.com.
WARR ACRES - Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Putnam City Baptist Church, OKC.
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Kimberly Bloss Degrant, 59, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
