ENID, Okla. — Defending champions Waukomis and Kremlin-Hillsdale are the top seeds for the Skeltur Conference and Cherokee Strip Conference softball tournaments which open Friday.
Waukomis, which beat Covington-Douglas 14-4 in last year’s finals, will face Cimarron at 1 p.m. at the Lady Chiefs’ field. Dover and Covington-Douglas follow at 2:30. Winners will play at 4 and losers at 5:30.
At Drummond, the host Lady Bulldogs face Pond Creek-Hunter at 1, followed by Garber and Pioneer at 2:30. Winners play at 4 and losers at 5:30.
Waukomis will host the final day with the championship game set for 3:15.
The Lady Chiefs were to start their season Thursday against Medford. Pitcher Morgan Shaw, last year’s player of the year, returns as well as a number of other returning starters and transfers.
“The coaches voted us No. 1 and I think that had a lot to do with how well we did last season,” said WHS coach Nate Pearson. “I think we have a chance to be pretty good, but there’s a lot of talented teams in the Skeltur Conference.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale, which has won four straight conference tournament titles, will face Cherokee at 10 a.m. at the North field at Government Springs. Waynoka faces Timberlake at 11:30 a.m. The winners play at 1 p.m. and the losers at 2:30.
On the South field, No. 2 seed OBA faces Medford at 10 a.m., followed by Ringwood and Okeene at 11:30. The winners play at 1 and the losers at 2:30.
The championship round is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday on the North field.
