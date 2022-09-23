With OBA off this week and Pioneer playing at Velma-Alma Thursday, only two local teams will take the field on Friday night as 0-3 Chisholm travels to 1-2 Newkirk and 2-1 Waukomis welcomes 2-1 Pond Creek-Hunter.
Chisholm is coming off a 56-28 loss to Tulsa NOAH while Newkirk suffered an 18-6 loss to Morrison as both teams prepare for the first district game of the season.
Over the first three weeks, Chisholm played two traditional powers, Class A No. 3 Fairview in week zero and 3A power Kingfisher the next week before playing independent NOAH last week.
Newkirk played three Class A schools — Tonkawa, Woodland and Morrison — to kick off its season.
Newkirk is scoring 14.3 points per game, with the outlier from two six-point games being the 31-30 win over Woodland. On defense, Newkirk is surrendering 25.3 points per game. The most it has given up in a game was 30 against Morrison.
Chisholm is scoring 16.3 points per game. Its best offensive output of the season was last week’s 28-point showing against NOAH. Defensively, Chisholm is giving up 60 points per game and has allowed at least 56 points in each of its first two games, surrendering 68 in the opener against Fairview.
Newkirk got the best of Chisholm, 28-20 last season. Eight points was the smallest margin of victory by a Chisholm opponent in 2021. The 2020 match up between the two was canceled.
Pond Creek-Hunter (2-1) at Waukomis (2-1)
Both teams are off to 2-1 starts under new head coaches.
Fresh off a 62-14 homecoming win against Kremlin-Hillsdale, the Waukomis Chiefs look to open the Class B slate.
Also looking to start Class B play off right is Pond Creek-Hunter, coming off a 48-24 win over Medford. the Panthers’ second win in a row.
In Waukomis’ two wins this season, it has given up a total of 28 points, 14 to each Kremlin-Hillsdale and Buffalo, but in the one loss this season for the Chiefs, to Class C No. 1 Timberlake, Waukomis gave up 46 points.
Waukomis running back Ricky Woodruff ran for 273 yards and four scores last week. Waukomis head coach Rustin Donaldson knows Woodruff will be key to Pond Creek-Hunter’s defensive plans.
“I’m sure they will key on him,” Donaldson said. “We can do different things with him and have other guys too but we will try to stay balanced and work the ball to different guys.”
On the season, the Chiefs are allowing 24.6 points per game and scoring 35.3 per game, even with the shutout loss to Timberlake.
Pond Creek-Hunter is on a two-game winning streak, averaging 49 points per game over that stretch after a 20-14 overtime loss to Okeene to start the season. During the Panthers’ win streak, they are holding opponents to 12 points per game, allowing 24 to Medford after shutting out DCLA.
Pond Creek-Hunter got the win, 34-22 over Waukomis last season.
“Our QB, Ethan Ensminger didn’t get to play this game last year with an injury,” said PC-H head coach Tanner Bowman. “We need to control ball and come out fast.Last week we started slow and were plagued by penalties and we weren’t focused.”
One key for Waukomis to stopping PC-H will be controlling wide receiver Harrison Stapleton, but that’s not the only thing on Donaldson’s mind.
“He is good and fast, he can run and catch,” Donaldson said “But their quarterback is a big, physical runner and has a good arm.”
“Harrison is one we like to move around,” Bowman said. “You have to account for him every play. If you focus on him we have other guys that can beat you like Ashton Banks. We have a lot of guys that can hurt you.”
