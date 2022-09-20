WAUKOMIS, Okla. — No. 18-ranked Waukomis showed why softball games can’t always be judged by the top of the first inning in dominating a Class A district tournament Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
The Lady Chiefs committed five errors and five runs in their two games with runner-up Drummond to open the game. They would blank the Lady Bulldogs the rest of the way in picking up wins, 14-3 in pool play and 20-2 in the championship round.
They opened the tournament by eliminating Oklahoma Bible Academy, 19-1. Drummond beat OBA, 21-11 in the other pool play game.
“To have a shaky start and battle back shows the character we had on the team this year,’’ said Lady Chiefs coach Nate Pearson. “This group has matured a lot this year.’’
Waukomis will take a 24-7 record in the regional tournament next week. Pairings will be announced later by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“It’s been a pretty good season,’’ Pearson said. “Things are going in the right direction.’’
Ace pitcher Morgan Shaw threw three hitless innings against OBA, striking out seven and walking one. She allowed four hits in the first Drummond game while striking out seven and walking two. Shaw allowed only a Kate Spring first inning single in the 20-2 rout while striking out nine, including the side to finish the game.
“I was pretty phenomenal,’’ said Shaw with a smile. “Everything was working working well. It was great. We had a bad start, but you have to tough that out.’’
“Our pitching was a big key,’’ Pearson said. “Morgan has always done a good job for us. Our offense had good starts for us today. It wasn’t a one-woman show.’’
Tori Rhodes completed the no-hitter against OBA with two strikeouts and three walks.
Hope Gilliland, the team’s lone senior who was honored by her teammates after the trophy ceremonies, had a memorable home farewell scoring 10 runs and going seven for 11, including two inside-the-park home runs.
“It’s unreal,’’ she said. “It’s very exciting. I’m excited for next week.’’
Freshman Rhodes was three for six on the day with eight runs scored. Abigail Overstreet had four RBI against OBA and scored five runs on the day.
Cambrie Gilliland scored three runs against OBA and had three RBI in the second Drummond game. Raely Harmon, Rylie Bass and Morgan Robinette all scored twice in the second Drummond game. Mady Blom, Shaw’s courtesy runner, scored three times in the second Drummond game. Robinette had four RBI against OBA.
“Waukomis is just good,’’ said Drummond coach Mark Boyd. “They had our number. We played hard and did our best and that’s that.’’
Haley Ryel had a two-RBI single in the first game against Waukomis. Spring’s single brought in Brinlee Buchanan for the first run in the second game.
Buchanan scored four runs against OBA while Spring, Gabi Monsen and Ryal tallied three times. Drummond had only four hits but took advantage of 13 walks and six errors.
Leah Titus was two-for-three for OBA with three runs scored. Madison Dorrell had a double and three RBI.
Drummond finishes the season at 8-18. OBA finished at 0-21.
“It was an up-and-down year for us,’’ Boyd said. “We came out and competed.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.