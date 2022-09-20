Class A District

At Waukomis

DRUMMOND 21, OBA 11

OBA 180 02 — 11 4 6

DHS 3(10)0 8x — 21 4 0

WP — Mann. LP — A. Campbell. OBA — Titus, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Walden, 2 runs scored; Dorrell, double, 3 RBI. Drummond — Buchanan, four runs scored, 2 RBI; Spring, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Monsen, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Ryal, 3 runs scored

WAUKOMIS 19, OBA 1

OBA 000 10 — 1 0 3

WHS 9(10) 0 0x — 19 10 0

WP — Shaw, 3 innings, 7 strikeouts. LP — A. Campbell. OBA — Titus, run scored. WHS — H. Gilliland, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, double; C. Gilliland, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; M. Robinette, 4 RBI.

WAUKOMIS 14, DRUMMOND 3

Drummond 300 00 — 3 4 4

Waukomis 173 3x — 14 7 4

WP — Shaw, 5 innings, 6 strikeouts. LP — Mann. Drummond — Ryal, 1-for-2, 2 RBI. Waukomis — H. Gilliland, 4 runs scored, home run; Rhodes, 2 runs scored; Overstreet, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Meyer, 2 RBI

WAUKOMIS 20, DRUMMOND 2

Drummond 200 00 — 2 1 4

WHS 33(14) 0X — 20 7 6

WP — Shaw, 5 innings, 9 strikeouts. LP — Buck. Drummond — Spring, 1-for-3; Buchanan, run scored; Monsen, run scored. Waukomis — H. Gilliland, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored; Rhodes, 4 runs scored, RBI; Shaw, 2 RBI; Blom, 3 runs scored; C. Gilliland, 3 RBI

