Class A District
At Waukomis
DRUMMOND 21, OBA 11
OBA 180 02 — 11 4 6
DHS 3(10)0 8x — 21 4 0
WP — Mann. LP — A. Campbell. OBA — Titus, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Walden, 2 runs scored; Dorrell, double, 3 RBI. Drummond — Buchanan, four runs scored, 2 RBI; Spring, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Monsen, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Ryal, 3 runs scored
WAUKOMIS 19, OBA 1
OBA 000 10 — 1 0 3
WHS 9(10) 0 0x — 19 10 0
WP — Shaw, 3 innings, 7 strikeouts. LP — A. Campbell. OBA — Titus, run scored. WHS — H. Gilliland, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, double; C. Gilliland, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; M. Robinette, 4 RBI.
WAUKOMIS 14, DRUMMOND 3
Drummond 300 00 — 3 4 4
Waukomis 173 3x — 14 7 4
WP — Shaw, 5 innings, 6 strikeouts. LP — Mann. Drummond — Ryal, 1-for-2, 2 RBI. Waukomis — H. Gilliland, 4 runs scored, home run; Rhodes, 2 runs scored; Overstreet, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Meyer, 2 RBI
WAUKOMIS 20, DRUMMOND 2
Drummond 200 00 — 2 1 4
WHS 33(14) 0X — 20 7 6
WP — Shaw, 5 innings, 9 strikeouts. LP — Buck. Drummond — Spring, 1-for-3; Buchanan, run scored; Monsen, run scored. Waukomis — H. Gilliland, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored; Rhodes, 4 runs scored, RBI; Shaw, 2 RBI; Blom, 3 runs scored; C. Gilliland, 3 RBI
