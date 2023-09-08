After opening the season with a 52-14 win over Buffalo last week, the Waukomis Chiefs will welcome Class C Timberlake to Waukomis on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Timberlake, 1-1, opened with a loss to Covington-Douglas and rebounded last week with a 48-38 win over Ringwood.
The Tigers come in to the matchup, the last before Timberlake goes on a bye, averaging 27 points per game on offense, while giving up 30 per game.
Waukomis was aided in the win over Buffalo last week by a rushing touchdown and defensive score by Ethan Brueggeman and a score by Bip Altamirano, among others.
“They are a typical Timberlake team, super athletic,” said Waukomis coach Rustin Donaldson. “(They) fly to the football and have a great QB and sound receivers.”
OBA, 2-0, will host Class B foe Yale, 1-0, at OBA, also on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans are coming off wins over Davenport, 58-8, and Southwest Covenant, 56-12, and are giving up just 10 points per game while scoring 57 per game.
Over the first two weeks, OBA senior running back Jud Cheatham has rushed for 408 yards and has found the end zone eight times.
The Trojans won last year’s matchup, 60-14.
Despite the early season defensive success, Trojans coach Chris Cayot has identified ways OBA can improve.
“Tackling and penalties,” he said.
After the game against Yale, OBA will host Seiling, before a bye week.
