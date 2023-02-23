There was elation and devastation at the first day of the girls and boys Class A Area IV tournaments at Stride Bank Center. With two bids to the state tournament up for grabs on each side, Thursday’s games were win or go home.
In the opener — the fifth-ranked Garber Lady Wolverines against Waukomis — it was an early preview of March Madness, as Waukomis, 19-9 coming into the tournament, defeated Garber, 22-4, 51-38.
“The key was we had a lot of energy,” said Waukomis coach Matt Cue. “Playing against Garber, we play them three or four times a year and they won our Skeltur Conference Tournament the last five years in a row, so our girls were ready and knew we had a chance. They just really wanted to beat Garber, so that gave us our energy.”
Waukomis, who bussed in 215 students from elementary, junior high and senior high, took control in the first quarter, leading 8-2 after the first eight minutes.
In the most recent meeting between the two prior to Thursday, at the Skeltur Conference Tournament, Garber beat Waukomis, 73-32.
Garber tried to come back in the second quarter, but a suffocating defense from Waukomis, and well-timed three-point shooting helped the Lady Chiefs maintain a 21-19 lead going into the halftime break.
With 4:40 left in the third quarter, the Lady Wolverines took their first lead of the game, going up, 24-23. That lead would be short-lived, as Waukomis closed the quarter on a 6-2 run.
“I know our girls in regionals last week we got up big and towards the end we turned the ball over and started turning the panic button on,” Cue said. “That’s what we talked about all this week, we have to finish ballgames out and finish playing the same way we were playing. We knew Garber was going to make some runs.”
Up 41-31, with 1:30 left in the fourth, solid defense allowed Waukomis to close out the game, and, in the context of rankings, pull off the upset.
Hope Gilliland led Waukomis with 21 points, while Kamiliah Gay led Garber with 16.
OBA 48, Ripley 34 (GIRLS)
The Lady Trojans, 22-3 and ranked 13th in Class A, started the game off on a 6-2 run. That run was indicative of what was to come, as the Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Warriors in all but the fourth quarter to advance to the consolation bracket semi-finals, now one win away from fighting for a state tournament berth.
After taking a 14-6 lead into the first quarter break, Ripley went on a 4-0 run and eventually tied the game and briefly led.
Once out of the locker room at halftime, OBA, which led 22-18, opened up another 4-0 run to take the lead for good. A 13-2 run to begin the fourth quarter wrapped it up for the Lady Trojans, who will move on to face Waukomis Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a spot in the area finals.
OBA saw three players score in double digits — Brianna Colby and Lilyan Walden with 11 and Conley Cayot with 10.
“They (Ripley) are traditionally a man-to-man team and that’s what they ran against us,” siad OBA head coach Randy Roth. “We were prepared for that. People are aware of Conley now, she’s not sneaking up on anybody so we have to be more balanced in our scoring and we did a good job of that.”
Roth took in the Waukomis-Garber game that kicked off the tournament on Thursday.
“They (Waukomis) are on a roll,” he said. “They are peaking at the right time and they are a solid team. It will be a real challenge.”
Ripley 40, OBA 34 (BOYS)
As OBA went for the sweep of Ripley, the clock struck midnight on what OBA coach Try Johnson wouldn’t label a “Cinderella story” but for OBA, 10-14 coming into tournament play, that label would fit, at least based on records, with Ripley coming in at 20-8.
The game was a see-saw all night, with OBA leading 20-19 at the half, but Ripley took a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Once that fourth quarter began, Ripley used possession to finish the game off.
At multiple points in the fourth, with less than a three-point spread between the Warriors and Trojans, Ripley held the ball, passing it around for up to 1:30 at a time without shooting.
The final one of these, a stretch from the 2:30 mark to the :50 mark was only interrupted by an OBA foul and timeout.
“Personally I’m not a fan of it (that tactic), but I do see it’s a tactic. Coaches have been using it since the beginning of time, especially in high school with no shot clock,” said OBA coach Trey Johnson. “They played a great game, I don’t want to take anything away from them.”
Ripley’s boys will play Laverne on Friday. Laverne defeated Frontier, 54-52, in the 3 p.m. game. That game is set for 3 p.m.
Also in the boys bracket, Okay will face Seiling for a spot in the state tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On the girls side, Frontier will face Seiling at 5 p.m., also for a spot in the state tournament.
The loser of both games will not be eliminated and will move to Saturday’s finals, against the winners of the earlier games on Friday, also for a state berth.
