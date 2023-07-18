With several new faces in the lineup, Enid’s volleyball team’s recent trip to a team camp at Branson, Mo., was more than just volleyball.
“Team camp is all about getting those girls to bond with each other,” said Pacers coach Gabe Watts. “A lot of them don’t know each other that well. You get to know each other reaching out and bonding in the car ride and in the hotel.”
Enid was 0-2 in the end-of-camp tournament but split most of the sets in their seven scrimmages before that.
“You go there for the experience first,” Watts said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. We were in every set that we played.”
The Pacers had some “growing pains,” Watts said.
“We know now what we need to work on and what we need to do to fix it,” he said. “We know where we need to start to build a program around.”
A lot of young players got a lot of reps and touches, Watts said.
“The more reps and more touches they get, the better it is for us,” he said. “We played well at times, but we made some little mistakes that we need to clean up.”
The biggest struggle is Enid’s lack of size in a sport where power is rewarded with kills and blocks.
“I guess we have to tell them to drink more milk,” said Watts with a chuckle. “We don’t have the height or size the teams we’ll face in 5A or 6A do. I’ve told the girls they have to be creative and smart.
“The big thing is not trying to do too much in making things happen. Volleyball is the one sport where you get in trouble for every mistake you make. There is a fine line between being aggressive and playing smart.”
The serving was “really good … that’s what kept us in games most of the time,” Watts said.
Outside hitter Addison Polesky had a strong tournament, Watts said.
Senior Loren Simpson, junior Kynslee Rogers and sophomore Lauren Jackson all had their moments as setters.
“They are going to be fighting for that position,” Watts said. “It’s going to be tough for me to pick. The nice thing is they all can play different positions.”
Savannah Crawford graded high as both a middle hitter and defensive specialist.
“She is really smart and sees the court really well,” Watts said. “She can find the holes the other team has. She is a really good passer, which is rare for a middle hitter.”
Senior Maddison Lippard looked good as a defensive specialist. Senior Marissa Chavez is a candidate for the libero position.
The Pacers will host Chisholm, Hennessey, Stillwater and Weatherford for a multiple team scrimmage July 26 at the EHS Competitive Gym.
Their first regular season match will be at Bartlesville Aug. 8 against the Bruins and Sand Springs.
The team is practicing two hours a day, followed by weightlifting.
“I told the girls practice may be boring, but we’re tying to build a foundation to get going right away,” Watts said.
The Pacers are ahead of Watts’ schedule.
“Honestly, we’re in a better spot than I thought we would be,” Watts said. “We graduated a lot of good players, but in my mind we’re ahead of the curve where I thought we would be to compete this year.”
