ENID, Okla. — After going through two coaching changes in the last three years, the Pacers’ volleyball program will be hoping for some much-needed continuity with the hiring of first-time head coach Gabe Watts.
Watts, who had previously been working as the head coach of the junior varsity team, was named the interim head coach to close out the 2021 season. Enid finished the season 10-21, which was its lowest win total in the last five seasons.
Former head coach Michael Nelson stepped down from the position the day before the Pacers were set to go to the Big 8 conference tournament.
Watts led the Pacers to wins in the first two rounds of the tournament before falling in the championship game. He continued to act as interim head coach for the Pacers’ final two games of the season.
“I was hoping it was me,” Watts said after the announcement. “I knew for the girl’s sake that I was gonna be the best option that was out there. I was just really excited, I’m excited to bring a breath of fresh air to these girls.”
His wife, Lyndsay Watts, has been the head coach of the EHS swim team since 2015. Gabe said he and Lyndsay have enjoyed their time in Enid that they “expect to be here for a long time.”
Gabe said his he wants to begin to work on making his players better athletes in order to make up for a lack of size on the team.
“We’re not a big team as far as height and size, so what we lack there we have to make up for in speed,” he said. “We have to do a better job of anticipating where the plays are and being proactive rather than reactive. That’s one of the things we will work on going into next season.”
In addition, Watts wants to focus on the culture surrounding Enid’s volleyball program.
“I’ve kind of tagged it as a cultural revolution — keeping in line with our athletic mission statement and our ‘Live the Creed,” he said. “Just building an entire culture where the girls are proud to be a Pacer volleyball player.”
Gabe said Lyndsay has been a source of inspiration for him, having seen the growth of the Enid swimming program firsthand over the last six years.
“One of the things that she’s amazing at is getting those kids bought into the program and what she’s selling and what she tells them and a part of that is through communication,” Gabe said.
