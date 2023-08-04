Enid’s volleyball team may not be as experienced as Pacers coach Gabe Watts would hope, but he likes the chemistry going into a season-opening dual with Bartlesville and Sand Springs at Bartlesville Tuesday.
“This year we played as a team better than I’ve seen in the two years that I have been here,” Watts said. “The girls are getting along this week. Our biggest strength honestly is our team.”
Junior outside hitter Addison Polesky will be counted on for her skills on and off the court.
“She brings out a lot of qualities we need to have on the court,” he said.
Seniors middle hitter Savannah Crawford, setter Loren Simpson, libero-defensive specialist Marissa Chavez, setter Kynslee Rogers and defensive specialist Madison Lippard are other proven quantities. Chavez has been a solid passer on the back row.
“They have a lot of varsity time in the past,” Watts said. “It’s a faster game once you get to the varsity level. You have to act faster and be ready for the ball better.”
The Pacers spent the preseason trying to fit pieces in their puzzle. They have had some “growing pains,” but some of the younger players are “filling their roles well,” Watts said.
“My biggest concern is a lack of experience,” he said. “Our passing and our back row right now is not where I want it to be but we’re working on it every day. Every day is better than the day before and that’s all I can ask.”
Sophomore Baylee Daniel is showing promise as an outside hitter on the front row. Sophomores Zoe Robinson and Bree Lamoreaux are defensive specialist candidates.
Junior Baylee Ross is hitting the ball well from the back row.
“We have a good design-wise back row attack,” Watts said. “That’s something we haven’t used in the past that we will use a lot this year.”
Sophomore middle hitter Emma Sullivan has “been great about killing it.”
“We have been moving girls around a lot between the varsity and the JV,” Watts said. “Hopefully, that will slow down a little bit once we get going with the season.”
The Pacers ended a recent scrimmage at Yukon with a win over Piedmont but “the teams that we lost against we shouldn’t have lost to,” Watts said. “We beat ourselves.”
Still, Watts said he’s “always optimistic” and believes the Pacers are ready to play for real.
“I wouldn’t say the girls didn’t take the scrimmages seriously, but it’s just different once we’re in the season,” Watts said. “We want to be peaking when the playoffs begin.”
The Pacers lost to Sand Springs four or five times in scrimmages, including one at a team camp in Branson, Mo., “but every time it was close,” Watts said. “We know we can beat them.”
Bartlesville has “some really athletic players on their team,” he said.
The Pacers’ goal is to win the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference Tournament championship. EHS has lost to Choctaw in the finals the last three years.
“That’s one team we really want to beat this year,” Watts said.
Enid and OBA will host a 16-team tournament Sept. 22-23. The home opener is with Putnam City North on Aug. 15.
Enid volleyball schedule
Aug. 8 — at Bartlesville (Bartlesville, Sand Springs)
Aug. 8-11 — Sand Springs Tournament
Aug. 15 — Putnam City North
Aug. 22 — Piedmont
Aug. 24 — Ponca City
Aug. 29 — at Yukon
Sept. 5 — at Putnam City West
Sept. 7 — Westmoore
Sept. 8-9 — Bartlesville Tournament
Sept. 19 — at Choctaw
Sept. 21 — at Midwest City
Sept.22-23 — Enid Tournament
Sept. 28 — Putnam City
Sept. 29-30 — Oklahoma Big 7 Tournament
