ENID, Okla. — When Karmello Washington came to Enid prior to last football season from Southlake Carroll in Texas, he was ready for big things.
That was at wide receiver, not defensive back, where now former Plainsmen coach Rashaun Woods lined him up.
Now, under new Enid coach Cameron Conder, Washington is making the move back to wide receiver, hoping to help the program build on a successful 6-6 campaign last season.
“I had never played defense a day in my life,” Washington said. “It feels pretty great (to be back at receiver). Coach Conder is out here running it and it feels great, it’s all effort. We are just flying around every day.”
The new offense is going to run at an up-tempo pace with quick routes, something Washington, known to his teammates simply as “Mello,” likes.
“It’s all fast-paced,” he said. “If you aren’t running through this fast-paced, you are most likely doing something wrong. If you aren’t moving 100%, you are doing something wrong.”
The year off from receiver did help Washington, though.
He learned what tendencies to look out for in defensive backs trying to cover him, how to use the hips of defensive backs to tell where they were going and how to best use it against them.
“Playing defensive back helped me when I line up as a receiver. When I line up, I can see the field and read the coverage,” he said. “It’s a lot easier.”
Many of the new formations Conder is installing for the offense are predicated around using speed, something that suits Washington well.
“I like when I am the single in a trios formation off to the side so I just have grass and I’m wide open,” Washington said.
Washington’s part of the 4x100 relay team that went to state for Enid this year.
Conder said during Monday’s practice that it often takes a receiver 200 passes to get back in the swing, but Washington thinks he is good.
“My hands are up to date,” he said. “I just need to work them.”
Washington is bringing something from his former team to Enid, hoping to catch 10,000 balls this summer, something Southlake Carroll called the 10,000 club.
“I want to catch 10,000 balls before I can say my hands are up to date,” he said.
That work ethic could translate to big things for Washington and for the Plainsmen, who will be looking to Washington often on offense.
“I see my teammates encouraging me and the encouragement will always get me up,” he said.
Despite comparisons to Tykie Andrews, the soon-to-be Enid alum heading to Oklahoma State, Washington wants to create his own legacy.
“I’m looking for 1,500 yards. I want Tykie’s record,” he said. “I know I can do it. I just need to work hard.”
With Andrews leaving, he and Washington had a talk before practice.
“He (Andrews) told me today he is passing the torch to me,” Washington said.
The two also work together in the summer.
Washington wants his legacy to be his own, though.
“I want to be the next Austin Box, I want to have that kind of an impact here,” he said. “I want to have that greatness. I want to be Karmello Washington at the end of the day. I want that great impact.”
