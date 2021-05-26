Baseball fans will be able to re-live the history of the NJCAA Division II World Series by visiting the Wall of Fame exhibit just above the ballpark concourse on the third base side of David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Champions from Parkland, Ill., in 2009 to NOC Enid in 2019 are recognized, with each champion having a display with the team photo and full roster in the hallway.
Down the hall, there’s a frame of every champion with game stories, action shots, celebration photos, a linescore and a picture of the coach. First round matchups are featured as is a program cover.
Admission is free, and will be available to fans, not only at this year’s World Series, which starts Saturday, but anytime the park is open.
The project was the brainchild of Jay Hoberecht, who has been the official scorer since the Series came to Enid in 2009 from Millington, Tenn. He was assisted by ballpark manager Bill Mayberry, local graphic artist Kevin Friesen of Friesen Design and photographer Mike Klemme.
“I felt like we needed to recognize the impact the NJCAA Division II World Series has had in our community,’’ Hoberecht said. “It has been a wonderful event and I think this just enhances the ballpark experience all year.’’
“Jay did all the legwork on this project,’’ Mayberry said. “It really turned out nice. We tried to invoke some ideas what we could do with such a wonderful gift from Paul and Joan (Allen, the ballpark’s benefactors). We felt that history with a Wall of Fame room was a great idea.’’
Visit Enid has estimated the ballpark has an economic impact of about $5.5 million every year, with the Series boosting that figure over a 10-day period.
Hoberecht started work in September 2019, inspired in part by NOC Enid winning its first-ever national championship that June.
“That gave some impetus of putting together a wall of champions,’’ Hoberecht said. “I felt like if you won a championship here you should have your picture and your name on the wall forever.”
“The first-round games were a key ingredient to have their school name somewhere on the wall, because they are champions in their own right.’’
Action pictures came from News & Eagle photographers Billy Hefton and Bonnie Vculek.
Hoberecht said Friesen “put in a lot of work’’ developing the designs. Klemme helped with using a fabric wall and the frames.
“Kevin was just incredible,’’ Hoberecht said.
“There were a lot of pieces to it,’’ Friesen said. “The ballpark is just a jewel for our community. We wanted to make sure all of the teams and players would be remembered forever.’’
Friesen said the biggest challenge was having continuity with all the panels, whether it was color or design. He worked in some stars and background stripes.
“This has been the golden age of baseball here,’’ he said. “We wanted that kind of feel to it.’’
Hoberecht said the project was a labor of love, but challenging because of COVID-19, which shut down many of the schools that had played in the Series.
LSU Eunice, which has won four championships since 2009, not only was closed, but had its computer system hacked by a foreign country. LSU Eunice officials weren’t able to get with Hoberecht for almost a year.
NOC Enid’s 5-4 win over Mesa in the 2019 championship is Hoberecht’s favorite memory but gathering the information “brought back a lot more memories through the years.’’
Hoberecht has a special relationship with both LSU Eunice coach Jeff Willis who is “as nice a guy as you ever want to meet,’’ according to Hoberecht, and Western coach Kurt Russell, who won a title in 2011, and has taken six teams to the Series.
Hoberecht has missed only one day of the Series since 2009. That was because he went to his granddaughter’s high school graduation.
“I never get tired of it,’’ he said. “Four games in one day is a real challenge, but you get to see some quality baseball. You see kids that get hot and impact their teams. I’ve seen kids make great catches, and I’ve seen some unbelievable defense.’’
Junior college athletics is especially special to Hoberecht since his son Brian is the long-time coach at Kilgore, Texas. He is moved how players mature both athletically and as people.
The 2019 championship drew a capacity house and more, with an estimated 4,200 fans in attendance. Hoberecht said the community has embraced the event and it’s been enhanced by David Allen being a “fan friendly ballpark.’’
“Enid always has been a good baseball town,’’ Hoberecht said.”This is just an event that creates some excitement every year. I see people who I never see at the ballpark come to the World Series. I see a lot of people that come out every night, too.’’
“It always has been about the community,’’ Mayberry said. “It’s a total community event.”
Mayberry, the father of recent EHS graduate and baseball star Maddux, has other memories when he goes through the hall.
He remembers Maddux as an 8-year-old when his team was the Little League host for a Series team. He said it was emotional when Enid Joint Recreation Triad (EJRT) and JUCO team stood for the national anthem at Crosslin Park.
“That was a special event,’’ he said.
The Series teams would often go to the games of their Little League hosts.
There are families that have hosted teams since 2009.
“It has developed friendships,’’ Mayberry said. “Some of the hosts have gone as far as going to the campuses of the schools to visit with the players and coaches.’’
The exhibit will be expanded every year as a new frame is added for a new champion. The action pictures will be changed out.
