OWASSO — Blake Priest was dominating on the mound for the Enid Plainsmen against Edmond Santa Fe Saturday, allowing only one hit and striking out nine over four-and-one-third innings.
Unfortunately for the Plainsmen, he was also very wild.
Priest walked seven, which led to his early exit in a 12-1 loss to the Wolves at the Owasso Festival. The loss dropped the Plainsmen to 2-6 overall.
Priest, who had a no-hitter until the fourth, left the game after walking the bases loaded in the fifth with the score tied 1-1. Jaxson Meadows followed with a two-RBI single, and a two-RBI double by Jake Toney made it 5-1, which EHS could not recover from.
Cayden Brumbaugh homered in the sixth and the Wolves added six in the seventh.
“Blake was really dominating,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore, “but he had to throw too many pitches. He had too many big counts and that gets you tired. They were able to get a lot of 3-2 and 2-2 counts and that wore him down.’’
Oklahoma State-bound Kade Shatwell allowed only three hits — a double by Kade Goeke and singles by Garrett Brooks and Maddux Mayberry — in going the distance. He struck out 11 and walked only one. Mayberry and Brooks were the lone Plainsmen not to strike out. It was the third time EHS had 10 or more strikeouts in a game this season.
The Plainsmen scored in the first when Goeke doubled, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Kennedy and scored on a sac fly by Brooks.
“The guy was good,’’ Gore said. “We just walked too many today and struck out too many times. That happens when you face a guy going to Oklahoma State. We just got some things we need to work on. Shawl threw hard and he mixed it up well.’’
With the Plainsmen facing so many college-bound pitchers early, Gore said his team has to play a near perfect game to win.
“We have to hold people and make counter-punches when people score on us,’’ he said. “When people punch us in the face, we have to punch back.’’
Freshmen Ashton Peterson and Bennett Percival gave up eight total runs in relief.
“They learned a bunch of stuff today,’’ Gore said. “It’s not all doom and gloom. We were in it until the last inning and it got away from us. Our young guys, we have to get in some innings, and they got some experience today.’’
Gore said he will be patient as the young Plainsmen learn. EHS will host Jenks in a 2 p.m. non-district game Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. They will go to the Edmond Memorial Festival next Friday and Saturday.
“It will take us a little time to get better,’’ Gore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.