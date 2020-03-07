OKLAHOMA CITY — The No. 4 Garber boys (25-4) are within reach of their first Class A state title since 2010.
The Wolverines were able to earn a spot in today’s state championship game by defeating No. 8 Kiowa (24-7) by 16 points in the semifinal game Friday afternoon at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Garber saw four players reach double-digit scoring as the Wolverines defeated the Cowboys, 60-42.
While the victory puts the Wolverines’ back in the state championship game for the first time in a decade, the Garber boys are not getting too far ahead of themselves. They know they still have one more game to play at 1:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Arapaho-Butler.
Arapaho-Butler defeated No. 10 Stuart, 65-56, in the semifinals.
“If you can’t stay focused for the state championship game and (have) the right attitude, something’s wrong with you,” Garber head coach Will Jones said following the win. “I don’t think anything’s wrong with our kids. I think we’ll be ready.”
Garber proved its readiness against Kiowa by jumping out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter. Led by sophomore Taye Sullivan, the Wolverines outscored the Cowboys 19-8.
Sullivan led Garber with seven points in the first quarter, four of which he made at the free throw line. Sullivan led the Wolverines in free throw shooting by finishing with a perfect 10 for 10. Sha Martin was also perfect, going 4 for 4 from the line, while Ty Chester went 4 for 5. Garber went 21 for 24 from the line overall.
Kiowa finished the game by going 6 for 9 from the line.
With Garber leading 19-8, Julian Kamrud and Chris Middleton led the second quarter rally by combining to score 12 of Kiowa’s 18 points. Kamrud drew three fouls in eight minutes and shot 4 of 7 from the line. Middleton hit two shots from beyond the arc to help the cowboys outscore the Wolverines 18-15.
The Cowboys' rally cut the Garber lead down to eight points as the Wolverines took a 34-26 lead at halftime.
Garber came out of the third quarter with a vengeance as the Wolverines went on an 11-2 run to make it a 45-30 game. Junior T.J. Bennett and senior Sha Martin combined to score eight of Garber’s 14 third -quarter points.
“We’re really balanced (on offense) and that's what makes us really good,” Jones said.
"They're a good man-to-man team," Jones said of Kiowa. "But our kids did a good job just executing our offense and we were pretty efficient throughout the day."
The Wolverines also executed their defense, too.
After the Cowboy’s 18-point second quarter, the Garber defense clamped down on Kiowa in the second half as Kiowa finished the game with just 17 points over the final two quarters. Kamrud led the Cowboys in scoring in each of those two quarters and finished the game with a team-high 14 points.
Sullivan, Bennett and senior Daegan Vandiver all finished with a team-high 13 points. Martin had 10 points, while Chester had eight.
Friday afternoon’s victory marked the seventh time in eight games Garber posted a double-digit victory. Thursday’s nine-point win over Quinton was the first time since Feb. 1 Garber won by single digits.
