OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time in a decade, the Garber Wolverines are champions of Class A.
“It means the world to everyone in the community,” sophomore Taye Sullivan said. “I’m so happy to see our seniors go off with the gold ball. It means a lot.”
The Wolverines (26-4) overcame an early deficit and battled a tough Arapaho-Butler (27-4) defense to defeat the Indians, 53-51 in a physical double-overtime victory Saturday afternoon at the Oklahoma State Fair Arena.
This wasn’t the first time head coach Will Jones and his Wolverines were found at the Fairgrounds Area on Championship Saturday. They were here last year, too, but as spectators. After they suffered a first-round elimination last season, Jones and his team stayed in Oklahoma City.
Seated in section 325, the Garber boys watched then-No. 6 Cyril receive its gold ball trophy.
“I knew we had the talent and the ability to do that this year,” Jones said. “But I knew we needed to be tested.”
Garber made it a point to play a tough schedule this season, one that included the Tournament of Champions.
“I think that definitely paid off for us,” Jones said. “It made us tougher.”
Garber’s toughness was tested throughout the championship game, especially in the first eight minutes. A day after earning a 16-point win in the semifinal round, Garber came up empty for nearly all of its first quarter possessions and Arapaho-Butler took advantage.
Ethan Pyron fed Zach Carlisle inside for the opening bucket before Pyron himself hit a three-pointer to give the Indians a five-point lead. Pyron later sank a layup before hitting a jumper just before the buzzer to make it an eight-point advantage.
“I’ve never seen us play offense that bad,” said junior T.J. Bennett. “But I’ve got to give them (Arapaho-Butler) credit. They did have a really good defense.”
Garber didn’t see its first points until Sullivan hit a three-pointer 45 seconds before quarter’s end. But the Wolverines returned to form in the second quarter by going on a 14-4 run and taking its first lead. After being down by nine points, Bennett hit a three-pointer and drove inside for a layup on the following possession.
Bennett and Sullivan each scored a team-high 17 points for the Wolverines.
Up by six points, Arapaho-Butler turned the ball over at mid-court and senior Sha Martin chased it down for the layup to make it a 15-11 game. A few possessions later, Martin found Bennett for the three-point shot which cut the Indians lead to one.
Damon Malaska then hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:20 left. But Carlisle rolled a layup in just before the buzzer to tie the game, 17-17.
At halftime, Bennett said coaches told the team the second half “was going to be a war.”
“We’re going to go in and it’s not going to be easy,” Bennett recounted. To keep momentum in their favor, Garber would have to “push through and hustle.”
But both sides played with the same mindset and each team had their fair share of runs in the final 24 minutes of the game. Garber took control in the third quarter, outscoring Arapaho-Butler 10-5 to hold a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
After being outscored and pushed backward in the previous two periods, the Indians found momentum at the right time in the fourth quarter. After cutting the lead from seven to four points, Arapaho-Butler tied the game 31-31 with five minutes left to play, thanks to a Pyron layup and a pair of free throws from Brett Griffith.
Sullivan broke the tie with a three-pointer. With less than two minutes left, the Indians trailed by four points but cut the lead to one after Griffith drew a foul on the layup and hit the and one. Sullivan drew a foul himself on the next possession and extended Garber’s lead by two by going 1 for 2 at the line.
But Pyron tied the game 40-40 by hitting both of his free throws. A last-ditch shot by Sullivan to win it failed, sending the game into the first overtime.
Garber pulled ahead by four in the first overtime by scoring off a turnover and hitting two shots from the free throw line. But the Indians tied the game again by scoring off a turnover and hitting two shots from the free throw line.
A 46-46 tie called for a second overtime.
“It’s crazy,” Bennett said. “That’s what a state championship game is supposed to be like.”
The Indians regained the lead with a layup from Carlisle, but Sullivan stole it back with a three-pointer. Bennett drew a foul and hit both free throw shots for a four-point advantage. But Carlisle, with two men in his face, made a three-pointer with 4.1 seconds left.
Carlisle finished with 14 points while Pyron led with 18 points for Arapaho-Butler
The Wolverines beat the Indians’ press defense to drain the final seconds off the clock and seal the win. Garber had passed its toughest test of the season because the Wolverines had been putting themselves to the test all season.
“Had we (come) here 22-1 and not been tested much at all, I firmly believe we wouldn’t have had the result we had today,” Jones said.
