ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma College Enid women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader against Connors scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, has been postponed due to weather conditions.
Jets coach Chris Gerber said the game could be rescheduled if it is determined it would impact conference standings and seedings for next week’s conference tournament in Shawnee.
NOC Enid will host Seminole in a 1 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader Saturday at the Mabee Center. The game, originally scheduled as the season-ender, will recognize the junior college team’s sophomores.
